Ho Chi Minh City speeds up reconstruction of damaged apartment buildings

The Ho Chi Minh City government has ordered municipal agencies and local ward authorities to accelerate relocation, planning, and reconstruction efforts for 16 severely damaged grade-D apartment buildings across the city.

Degreaded Truc Giang condo in Xom Chieu Ward (Photo: Thanh Hien)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has issued a directive on behalf of the city’s chairman to accelerate the renovation and reconstruction of damaged apartment buildings across the city.

Ho Chi Minh City has fully evacuated nine grade-D apartment buildings. Investment projects are already underway for two of these sites. Downtown Real Estate Joint Stock Company owns the project at 23 Ly Tu Trong Street in Saigon Ward.

Meanwhile, the Phu Lam Ward People's Committee oversees the development at 119B Tan Hoa Dong in Phu Lam Ward. The remaining seven evacuated buildings currently lack investment projects.

For these seven sites, the city chairman ordered ward authorities to follow guidelines from the Department of Planning and Architecture based on each specific case.

Local officials must quickly draft and approve compensation, support, and resettlement plans, while also finalizing detailed urban construction plans.

Additionally, seven other grade-D apartment buildings have not yet completed evacuations. These include Truc Giang in Xom Chieu Ward, Vinh Hoi (Blocks A, B, and C) in Khanh Hoi Ward, alongside those at 137 Ly Thuong Kiet and 149-151 Ly Thuong Kiet in Tan Son Nhat Ward. The city chairman directed the Department of Construction to work directly with ward officials to hand over new apartments, sign contracts with residents, and complete the relocation process.

At the number 11 Vo Van Tan building in Xuan Hoa Ward, local authorities must collaborate directly with property owners to report obstacles and propose solutions.

For Ton That Thuyet (Blocks A, B, and C) and Hoang Dieu (Block Y) buildings in Khanh Hoi Ward, the Department of Construction will partner with ward officials to hand over units and secure contracts to wrap up evacuations.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan