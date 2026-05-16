HCMC accelerates anti-IUU fishing measures ahead of June deadline

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are intensifying efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, with local agencies required to complete and submit progress reports before June 10.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a notice outlining conclusions made by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh during a meeting on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities across the city.

On April 29, 2026, Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh chaired a meeting attended by departments, agencies, law enforcement forces and coastal localities to review the implementation of anti-IUU fishing measures in recent years.

According to the city administration, departments and agencies have made considerable efforts and achieved positive results in line with directives from the Prime Minister, the municipal Party Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee. However, several shortcomings remain, including weak management of fishing vessels and incomplete handling of vessels that do not meet operational requirements.

In response, the city assigned the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment to urgently review and address outstanding issues identified in conclusions by the Government Inspectorate and recommendations from the European Commission’s fifth inspection mission regarding IUU fishing.

Authorities were also instructed to enhance fishing fleet management, strictly monitor vessels moving in and out of ports, and strengthen control over “three-no” boats lacking proper registration, inspection, or fishing permits, as well as inactive and out-of-province vessels.

Authorities are required to compile and closely supervise lists of vessels that fail to meet operating conditions, while fully updating data on high-risk fishing vessels into the Vessel Monitoring System (VMS).

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment will coordinate with the Department of Finance to propose funding for anti-IUU fishing activities and develop policies supporting career transitions for fishermen, upgrades to vessel monitoring equipment, and the decommissioning of outdated fishing vessels.

The city also requested research into measures to improve the effectiveness of maritime patrols and proposals for planning fishing ports and storm shelter anchorage areas.

Fishing vessels dock at Hung Thai Port in Long Hai Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

Alongside enforcement measures, Ho Chi Minh City emphasized the need to strengthen public awareness campaigns to improve fishermen’s understanding of IUU fishing regulations. Authorities will also conduct a six-month review and propose commendations for organizations and individuals with outstanding achievements.

The city assigned the municipal Department of Science and Technology to coordinate the digitalization of fishing vessels and fishing port management, as well as the application of technology in seafood traceability systems. Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs was tasked with studying fisheries management models from other countries that may be suitable for Vietnam’s conditions.

All agencies and relevant units must complete and submit reports to the Department of Agriculture and Environment before May 31 for consolidation and submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee before June 10.

By Thanh Huy — Translated by Huyen Huong