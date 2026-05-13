HCMC dissolves seven steering committees

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has decided to dissolve seven steering committees established under its authority, including the committee responsible for developing the HCMC International Financial Center.

According to the newly issued conclusion, the move is aimed at streamlining operations, improving efficiency, avoiding overlapping responsibilities, and limiting the proliferation of steering committees.

Among the dissolved bodies are the Steering Committee for the Construction and Development of the HCMC International Financial Center and the Steering Committee tasked with implementing National Assembly Resolution 98/2023/QH15 (Resolution 260/2025/QH15) on piloting special mechanisms and policies for HCMC’s development.

The city will also terminate the operations of Steering Committee 902, which had overseen the inspection, supervision, and resolution of prolonged complaints, petitions, and mass grievance cases across HCMC.

Other committees to be dissolved include the Party Committee’s Steering Committee reviewing the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW on restructuring and streamlining the political system’s organizational apparatus; the committee overseeing personnel sourcing, training, and capacity building for city officials and civil servants; and the committee coordinating activities between the armed forces and socio-political organizations in HCMC.

In addition, the Steering Committee for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly, the 11th-term HCMC People’s Council, and commune-, ward-, and special-zone-level People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term will cease operations.

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee assigned advisory agencies and standing bodies of the committees to review membership structures to ensure streamlined, practical, and effective operations. Relevant agencies are also required to coordinate with the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee to propose restructuring measures if necessary.

Meanwhile, the Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee was instructed to continue directing municipal departments and agencies to implement programs and plans promptly and effectively. The HCMC People’s Committee will also be empowered to establish task forces or executive groups based on practical requirements and its authority.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan