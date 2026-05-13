Geological drilling begins along Rung Sac Road for urban high-speed rail

Construction crews have begun geological survey drilling along Rung Sac Road and under the Dan Xay Bridge to prepare for over VND102 trillion (nearly US$4 billion) Ben Thanh - Can Gio urban high-speed rail.

The initial steps for the Ben Thanh - Can Gio urban high-speed rail project are moving forward rapidly.

In recent days, construction teams along Rung Sac Road in Can Gio Commune have conducted geological survey drilling to prepare for the project. Concurrently, workers set up three drilling rigs in the river section beneath Dan Xay Bridge to collect soil samples from the riverbed.

Under the scorching midday sun, the workers continue to work tirelessly to ensure the project stays on schedule. Each survey drilling point is expected to take about 2–3 days to complete. According to the plan, the entire Ben Thanh–Can Gio route will involve approximately 1,600 or 1,700 survey drilling points.

A construction company representative stated that geological survey drilling is a mandatory step to gather soil condition data. This information helps design appropriate foundations and optimize project costs.

Ben Thanh - Can Gio is the first urban high-speed rail project in Ho Chi Minh City, breaking ground on December 19, 2025. The line spans over 54 kilometers with a maximum design speed of 350 kilometers per hour. Total preliminary investment stands over VND102 trillion, excluding roughly VND12,784 billion in site clearance costs funded by the state budget. The route starts near the Ben Thanh area in Sai Gon Ward and terminates at the Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio tourism urban area.

The project is scheduled for completion and commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2028. Services are scheduled to run daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Trains are expected to depart every 20 minutes, with a five-minute turnaround at the terminal station. Once completed, travel time from the city center to Can Gio will be reduced to just 13 minutes. The project is anticipated to serve as a major catalyst for the socio economic development of Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern Key Economic Region.

By Thanh Chieu - Translated by Anh Quan