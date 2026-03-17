69 locations proposed for electric motorbike battery swapping cabinets in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has unveiled a list of 69 proposed sites across the city for installing electric motorbike battery swapping cabinets.

This aims to support eco-friendly transport and expand infrastructure for electric vehicle users.

The cabinets are mainly installed on the sidewalks of major roads and densely populated areas. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Yesterday afternoon, Deputy Director Vo Khanh Hung of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction announced that the Department has compiled a list of 69 proposed locations for installing electric motorbike battery swapping cabinets on sidewalks of various streets.

According to the proposal, the installation locations are mainly on the sidewalks of major roads, densely populated areas, near public facilities, or important traffic intersections.

Some typical locations include the sidewalk in front of the Oncology Hospital on Nguyen Huy Luong Street, Binh Thanh Ward; the park area on Truong Sa Street, Gia Dinh Ward; the Pho Minh Pagoda area on Thien Ho Duong Street, Binh Loi Trung Ward; and in front of addresses on Pham Van Dong and Binh Loi streets.

In the city center, many locations have been proposed on streets such as Nguyen Du Street, Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Nguyen Trung Truc Street, Ham Nghi Street, Ton Duc Thang Street, Le Thanh Ton Street, and Tran Hung Dao Street. These locations are primarily on sidewalks with a width of approximately 4 to nearly 6 meters, accommodating 3 to 6 cabinets depending on available space.

In gateway areas and along major traffic arteries, numerous installation points have been proposed on routes such as National Highway 1A, Kinh Duong Vuong Street, Ba Hom Street, Tran Van Giau Street, and Provincial Road 10 in Tan Tao and An Lac wards. These sites are generally positioned near the inner edge of sidewalks or against fences to reduce disruption to pedestrian movement.

In the airport zone and the city’s northwest, suggested locations include Bach Dang, Hong Ha, Cong Hoa, Binh Gia, Ly Thuong Kiet, Lac Long Quan, Au Co, Dong Den, Hoang Van Thu, Hoang Viet, Truong Sa, Truong Chinh, and Phan Huy Ich streets.

Sidewalks in these areas range from three to ten meters wide, providing sufficient space for equipment cabinets while maintaining pedestrian access.

In addition, several locations have been proposed in the southern part of the city, such as Hoang Quoc Viet and Huynh Tan Phat streets in Nha Be Commune, near schools, bus stops, and residential areas.

According to the Department of Construction, the announcement of the list of locations for installing electric motorbike battery swapping cabinets is based on the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee's policy of deploying battery swapping cabinets on sidewalks and streetlights to serve the needs of electric vehicle users and contribute to promoting the transition to environmentally friendly vehicles.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan