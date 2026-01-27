Ho Chi Minh City steps up sanitation efforts for Lunar New Year

On January 26, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Minh Thanh, issued a document conveying directives from the city’s Chairman on the implementation of public sanitation measures in preparation for the 2026 Lunar New Year.

Sanitation workers collect household waste in Tan Binh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the directive, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has authorized the entire environmental sanitation sector to operate around the clock, with specialized vehicles permitted to circulate during peak hours from February 14 to February 22, 2026 (from the 27th day of the last month to the 6th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

The measures are aimed at ensuring the collection and transportation of municipal solid waste throughout the holiday period.

Heads of agencies and units were instructed to give due attention to preparing the safest and most favorable working conditions for sanitation workers, enabling them to carry out their duties with peace of mind. In addition, all specialized vehicles must meet hygiene standards and strictly prevent the spillage of solid waste or leachate that could cause environmental pollution during collection and transportation operations.

Environmental sanitation and waste management units will be off duty on February 17 and 18 (the first and second days of the first month of the Lunar New Year). However, during this period, People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones are tasked, depending on local conditions, with leading and coordinating with environmental cleanup service providers to ensure adequate staffing and appropriate specialized equipment are deployed. These arrangements are intended to maintain street and public-area cleaning, the collection and sanitation of public waste bins, and the removal of waste from rivers, canals, waterways, and coastal areas.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to develop a detailed plan for street sweeping, waste collection, transportation, and treatment during the 2026 Lunar New Year. The plan will serve as a basis for coordination among ward- and commune-level authorities and sanitation service providers. Particular attention is to be paid to the allocation and regulation of municipal solid waste volumes generated citywide during the holiday peak, ensuring timely transport to waste treatment facilities.

The Department of Construction was instructed to create the most favorable conditions for the sanitation sector to fulfill its public hygiene duties during the Lunar New Year. This includes reviewing and, if necessary, carrying out tree pruning along city streets, as well as promptly collecting and transporting cut branches for same-day disposal to ensure public safety. Except in emergency cases, tree pruning activities are to be restricted from February 10 to February 22 (from the 23rd day of the final lunar month through the sixth day of the Lunar New Year).

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh