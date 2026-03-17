Ho Chi Minh City issues plan for Can Gio Bridge PPP project

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh signed directives to advance the Can Gio Bridge project under the PPP model with a Build–Transfer contract yesterday.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, signed and issued Document No. 1907/UBND-DA, conveying the directive of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee regarding the implementation plan for the Can Gio Bridge Investment and Construction Project under the public–private partnership (PPP) model, applying the Build–Transfer (BT) contract format.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee agreed with the proposal of the Department of Finance on the principle of issuing the project implementation plan, as a basis for relevant departments, agencies, and units to carry out the next steps in accordance with the law. The detailed plan is attached to clearly define the work content, implementation progress, and responsibilities of agencies and units in the preparation and implementation of the project.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee tasked the Department of Finance with ensuring that the project plan fully complies with current regulations governing public–private partnership investments, particularly the Build–Transfer contract format. The department must also guarantee that the implementation schedule is both feasible and aligned with all legal procedures.

In addition, the Department of Finance is responsible for advising on the project’s payment mechanism, including the organization of procedures related to the land fund that may be allocated for project settlement, if applicable.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requests Masterise Group, which proposed to participate in the project, along with relevant departments, agencies, and units, to promptly implement the assigned tasks according to the plan, ensuring the project's progress. During implementation, if difficulties or obstacles arise beyond their authority, the units should promptly report to the Department of Finance for compilation and submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for consideration and guidance.

In addition, the Department of Finance is assigned as the focal agency to monitor and supervise the implementation of the plan. The Can Gio Bridge construction project is expected to create a breakthrough in transportation infrastructure, contributing to strengthening connectivity between Can Gio district and the center of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan