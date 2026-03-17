Ho Chi Minh City sets strategic tasks for Quang Trung Software Park

At its 25th anniversary, Quang Trung Software Park was assigned three key missions to drive the city’s digital infrastructure and innovation agenda by Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc.

At a ceremony hosted by Quang Trung Software Park this afternoon to mark its 25th anniversary

Quang Trung Software Park (QTSC), located in Trung My Tay Ward, hosted a ceremony this afternoon to mark its 25th anniversary, unveil new strategic cooperation programs, and present development plans for the next stage.

Over the past 25 years, QTSC has become a leading technology hub, attracting 27 investors and more than 120 digital technology enterprises. It has delivered over 650 products, services, and solutions to both domestic markets and more than 30 countries worldwide, while playing a pivotal role in advancing digital transformation in Ho Chi Minh City and across Vietnam.

The total accumulated revenue of businesses at QTSC reached VND138,000 billion (nearly US$6 billion), of which export revenue exceeded US$4.35 billion. Notably, with only about VND200 billion in initial investment from the budget, the park has attracted more than VND6,600 billion in social capital.

Tran Huu Dung, Director of Quang Trung Software Park, speaks about the park's vision

Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the People's Committee, presents the Second Class Labor Medal to Tran Huu Dung, Director of QTSC.

Currently, QTSC's technical infrastructure is comprehensively invested in, including a high-speed telecommunications system, the QTSC-IDC data center meeting Tier III standards, and intelligent management systems, ensuring stable and efficient infrastructure operation. The area currently houses seven universities and technology training institutions, supplying over 3,000 technology professionals to businesses annually.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tran Huu Dung, Director of Quang Trung Software Park, outlined the park’s vision for the 2025–2030 period. He emphasized that QTSC aims to become a strategic unit managing Ho Chi Minh City’s digital infrastructure, while building advanced technology centers and developing a science city model closely linked to research and development. The park’s focus will be on producing high-tech products and core technologies, alongside expanding concentrated digital technology zones to foster a robust ecosystem of businesses, data infrastructure, and digital platforms for the city.

Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the People's Committee, speaks at the event.

At the ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc placed three orders with Quang Trung Software Park, aiming to realize Resolution 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, and Plan 48/KH-UBND of 2026 of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee focusing on the development of science, technology, and innovation.

The city chairman hopes that QTSC will develop an "Urban Living Lab" to test modern urban management solutions, from smart transportation and energy management to security and order, before scaling them up throughout the city. He also hopes to build a network connecting domestic businesses to participate deeply in the supply chains of multinational corporations, creating technology products "Made by HCMC”.

Furthermore, QTSC needs to proactively spread its influence and support digital transformation in neighboring industrial parks and export processing zones, contributing to the shift in the region's economic structure towards high technology.

Within the framework of the ceremony, QTSC also signed cooperation agreements with businesses, associations, and training institutions in the fields of semiconductor industry development, building an innovation and digital talent ecosystem, and a digital transformation solutions ecosystem.

On this occasion, Quang Trung Software Park honored its collective, individual contributors, and partner businesses with numerous prestigious State awards, recognizing their outstanding achievements and contributions to the zone’s development over the past 25 years.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan