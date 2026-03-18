HCMC accelerates An Phu Interchange and Ring Road 2 projects

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are accelerating site clearance and construction of the An Phu Interchange and Ring Road 2.

The move aims to alleviate chronic congestion and stimulate development in the city’s eastern gateway, despite ongoing challenges with land acquisition.

On the afternoon of March 17, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, led a working delegation to inspect the construction progress of two key transport projects, including the An Phu Interchange and Ring Road 2.

At An Phu Interchange (Photo: Hoang Hung)

At the An Phu Interchange, reporting to the delegation, Mr. Nguyen Anh Minh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Authority, said that the project has a total investment of more than VND3,408 billion (US$129.6 million) and is designed as a fully grade-separated, three-level interchange.

The biggest challenge at present is compensation and site clearance. A land area of over 22,000 square meters in the An Phu urban area, affecting 65 households, remains uncleared due to ongoing legal issues.

Meanwhile, along Luong Dinh Cua Street, 64 households and organizations have not handed over land, with estimated compensation costs of around VND1,800 billion (US$68.5 million).

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and a working delegation inspect the An Phu Interchange project on the afternoon of March 17 (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung).

Speaking at the site, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the clearance of the 22,000 square meters of land area falls under the city’s authority and will be handled in accordance with regulations.

Amid persistent traffic congestion, the city has agreed to revise the site clearance boundaries to expedite construction.

Relevant departments and agencies must urgently complete procedures. In March, land valuation must be finalized and land allocation decisions issued, with a target of handing over the site in April. Cases that do not reach an agreement will be handled in accordance with the law, including enforcement if necessary.

On the same day, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc also inspected Section 2 of the Ring Road 2 project. According to reports, 92 cases have yet to hand over land, affecting construction progress.

At the on-site inspection, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc instructed Thu Duc and Phuoc Long wards to urgently complete land valuation and closely coordinate in handing over land for construction.

At the same time, investors and contractors must mobilize maximum resources, increase shifts and working hours, and organize construction efficiently, striving to basically complete the projects this year, thereby easing congestion and promoting socio-economic development in the eastern gateway of the city.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong