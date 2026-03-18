Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival 2026 spreads positive messages

The sixth Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival (Youth Fest 2026) will take place from March 20 to March 22.

The event offers a vibrant platform to inspire young people and promote innovation, and celebrates the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

On March 17, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union held a press briefing to announce the organization of the sixth Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival (Youth Fest) and activities marking the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 – March 26, 2026).

The festival is scheduled to run from March 20 to March 22 at Phan Dinh Phung Park, Vo Van Tan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Key programs and activities include the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. on March 20, followed by a Youth Concert at 7 p.m. on the same day.

Other highlights feature an artistic program in response to Earth Hour 2026 at 8 p.m. on March 21, and a ceremony commemorating the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, along with the presentation of the Ho Hao Hon Awards and the festival’s closing ceremony at 6 p.m. on March 22.

Overview of the press briefing on the organization of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Festival.

In his remarks, Mr. Le Tuan Anh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, stated that the festival’s activities aim to spread positive messages, enhance young people’s knowledge of entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and sustainable development, while also creating opportunities for cultural exchange and international networking.

Mr. Le Tuan Anh, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union

Following a review and evaluation process, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Ho Hao Hon Award Council approved presenting the 24th Ho Hao Hon Awards in 2026 to nine initiatives, models, and solutions developed by ten collectives.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Huyen Huong