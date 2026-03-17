Ho Chi Minh City ensures uninterrupted street and sidewalk sanitation

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up efforts to maintain continuous sanitation of road surfaces and sidewalks, aiming to ensure urban cleanliness, traffic safety, and consistency in management practices across the city.

On March 16, Mr. Vo Khanh Hung, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, stated that the department is currently reviewing and proposing solutions to organize sanitation work for road surfaces and sidewalks citywide. The initiative is designed to uphold a clean and safe urban environment while ensuring uniformity in management.

Based on feedback from relevant agencies, the Department of Construction has assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Road Traffic and Technical Infrastructure Management Center to urgently implement tasks in accordance with previous directives. In addition, the center will take the lead in coordinating with People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones to comprehensively review all regulations related to street and sidewalk sanitation. This includes implementation scope, sanitation standards, unit prices, cost norms, and existing regulations issued by competent authorities.

The review process aims to assess, analyze, and propose a unified approach to sanitation work across Ho Chi Minh City. The results will be compiled and submitted to the Department of Construction in March 2026 for further reporting to the municipal People’s Committee for consideration and direction.

While awaiting further instructions from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, particularly before, during, and after elections of deputies at all levels, the Department of Construction has requested local authorities to continue maintaining sanitation work for roads and sidewalks based on the assigned scope and workload previously handed over from regional project management units. This is to ensure uninterrupted implementation, preventing the accumulation of soil, sand, waste, and solid domestic refuse on streets and sidewalks. Any difficulties or obstacles should be promptly reported to the Departments of Construction, and Finance for guidance and resolution.

According to the Department of Construction, it previously carried out road surface sanitation—excluding sidewalks—on 31 routes. The remaining routes, including sidewalks on those managed by the department, have been organized and implemented by local authorities.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh