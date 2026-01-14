HCMC to convert nine vacant land plots into parks for Lunar New Year

On January 13, the HCMC Department of Construction issued an official document to agencies, units regarding the implementation of plans to upgrade, revitalize 9 vacant land sites for use as temporary parks in service of the 2026 Lunar New Year.

The land plot at No. 8 on Vo Van Tan Street in Xuan Hoa Ward (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, for three land plots located at No. 8–12 on Le Duan Street, 2–4–6 on Hai Ba Trung Street, 33 on Nguyen Du Street, and 34–36 and 42 on Chu Manh Trinh Street in Saigon Ward, the Department of Construction proposed that the Department of Agriculture and Environment and the Ho Chi Minh City Land Fund Development Center take the lead, in coordination with current land users and sponsors, in developing plans to enhance green spaces, establish temporary parks, and create public spaces ahead of the Lunar New Year.

For four other sites located at 135 on Nguyen Hue Street and 39 on Le Loi Street in Saigon Ward; 87 on Cong Quynh Street in Cau Ong Lanh Ward; 74 on Ho Hao Hon Street and 289 Tran Hung Dao Street in Cau Ong Lanh Ward; and the land plot bounded by Le Thanh Ton, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Nguyen Trung Truc, and Le Loi streets, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction called on project investors to coordinate with sponsoring organizations and relevant agencies to propose plans for site upgrading, the expansion of green spaces, and the development of temporary parks and public spaces.

For the site at No. 8 on Vo Van Tan Street in Xuan Hoa Ward, Phat Dat Real Estate Development Joint Stock Company has proposed a plan to upgrade the area, expand green space, and develop a temporary park and public space.

For the site at No. 152 on Tran Phu Street in Cho Quan Ward, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has called on Masterise Group Joint Stock Company to coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Land Fund Development Center to propose plans for site upgrading, the expansion of green space, and the development of temporary parks and public spaces.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh