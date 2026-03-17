Ho Chi Minh City streamlines social housing project procedures

Social housing project on Ly Thuong Kiet Street, Dien Hong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien )

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a directive requiring that administrative procedures for social housing construction projects be completed within a maximum of 154 days, with priority processing and specialized guidance to accelerate implementation.

In this directive, the Chairman has tasked relevant departments and units with the responsibility to receive and process investment procedures in accordance with their authority, functions, and duties, ensuring adherence to legal regulations and completion within the designated timeframe.

Additionally, social housing projects will be categorized under the "green lane" and "priority lane" groups; experienced professionals will be appointed to assist and review applications in advance upon request from investors, ensuring that administrative procedures and applications are processed within the stipulated time.

Concerning the procedures for processing applications for social housing investment projects where the enterprise holds land use rights, the total duration for processing administrative procedures is capped at 132 days, divided into two phases.

The initial phase focuses on preparing investment and construction procedures to meet the conditions necessary for the commencement of construction, with a maximum implementation period of 62 days by the state agency. The subsequent phase encompasses state management of the project, inspection of project completion acceptance, and verification of social housing selling prices, with a maximum implementation duration of 70 days by the state agency.

For land that is directly managed by the state, the procedure comprises 7 steps, segmented into 2 phases, with a total maximum processing time for administrative procedures of 154 days.

In the first phase, the preparation of investment and construction procedures ensures the conditions for commencement of construction, with a maximum implementation time of 84 days by the state agency. The second phase will be for the state management of the project, inspection of project completion acceptance, and verification of social housing selling prices, with a maximum implementation time of 70 days by the state agency.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan