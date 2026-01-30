Ho Chi Minh City markets heat up as lunar new year shopping enters peak season

With just over two weeks remaining until Tet (the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026), Ho Chi Minh City’s markets and retail systems are bustling as residents rush to prepare for the biggest festival of the year.

Shoppers buy sweets at Mega Market An Phu in HCMC

At wholesale and traditional markets such as An Dong in An Dong Ward, Binh Tay in Binh Tay Ward, and Ben Thanh in Ben Thanh Ward, buying and selling takes place continuously from morning to night. Stalls selling confectionery, dried goods, sausages, and processed foods are always bustling.

Traders weigh goods, advise customers, and constantly pack items. Many items for Tet feasts and gift-giving are attractively displayed, with clearly listed prices, giving consumers peace of mind. A trader at Ben Thanh Market said that in the past few days, purchasing power has been better than usual. Customers are showing more interest in fruit preserves and various dried goods, buying them for personal use or as gifts.

According to the Ben Thanh Market Management Board, overall purchasing power has increased by about 10 percent–15 percent compared to normal days. Strong growth has been recorded in categories such as confectionery, Tet jams, dried foods, decorations, and gift items. Similar vibrancy has been observed at other markets, including Hoa Hung and Tan Chanh Hiep.

Alongside traditional markets, modern retail systems have also entered their peak Tet season. Supermarkets such as MM Mega Market, GO!, Bach Hoa Xanh, Co.opmart, and AEON Mall are brightly decorated, with Tet product sections prominently placed at entrances. Many shoppers are choosing to buy early, selecting confectionery, jams, dried foods, and household essentials to better manage expenses and avoid last-minute crowds.

To meet rising demand, major retailers have prepared stock well in advance. MM Mega Market Vietnam has implemented a comprehensive Tet supply strategy, stockpiling approximately 30,000 tons of dry and non-food goods and around 2,800 tons of fresh food to ensure uninterrupted supply. The company has also strengthened food safety and hygiene controls across its entire supply chain, from import and storage to in-store display.

Similarly, Saigon Co.op has increased its Tet reserves by about 40 percent, focusing on essential items such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, pork, and poultry. The retailer has also proactively secured supply sources to help stabilize prices throughout the holiday period.

According to Phan Van Dung, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Livestock Industry Corporation (Vissan), the company has introduced a range of new and diversified products to meet sharply rising Tet demand. These products vary in size and flavor to suit both household consumption and gift-giving, while strict controls are maintained over all inputs and outputs to ensure food safety.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Quang Huy, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance, said authorities have stepped up monitoring of prices and essential goods supply. Inspections are focusing on food safety, counterfeit goods, and products of unclear origin. Over the past year, market management forces have seized more than 301,000 product units and 121 tons of food without proper documentation, imposing fines totaling more than VND3.7 billion.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan