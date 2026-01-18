Ho Chi Minh City’s flower villages bustle ahead of Lunar New Year

As the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet) approaches, flower and ornamental plant villages throughout Ho Chi Minh City are bustling with activity.

However, faced with higher production costs and unclear consumer demand, many growers are proceeding carefully, adjusting output while keeping a close eye on the market.

At Binh Loi Apricot Village, one of the largest cultivation areas of yellow apricot in Ho Chi Minh City, with more than 100 households covering over 600 hectares, garden owners are busy hiring dozens of workers to carefully tend their trees and ensure timely blooming for Tet. Labor costs range from VND35,000 (US$1.33) to VND70,000 (US$2.7) per hour, and each hectare requires roughly 30 workers.

Mr. Bui Ngoc Duc, an owner of a large yellow apricot garden with over 10,000 trees in Binh Loi Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Bui Ngoc Duc, who owns an apricot- growing garden in the area, said that the market outlook this year remains uncertain. Despite a slight increase in selling prices, higher material and labor costs are likely to curb demand. The garden sold roughly 3,000 trees last year, while more than 5,000 remain available.

In Thoi An Ward, vacant land along the Vam Thuat River is being put to use by farmers growing Tet flowers amid dense neighborhoods and modern high-rises.

Flower growers in Thoi An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, carefully tend their Tet flower fields.

Ms. Trinh Thi Kim Lan, a long-time grower, said that her family is producing around 5,000 pots of chrysanthemums, cockscombs, marigolds and other flowers for Tet, but prolonged heavy rains, increased pest infestations, rising fertilizer prices and uncertain demand are creating significant challenges.

Ms. Trinh Thi Kim Lan, an experienced flower garden owner in Thoi An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

As Tet nears, flowers from Thoi An are expected to be sold wholesale to traders or at major retail sites such as Gia Dinh Park, Lang Hoa Park and Le Thi Rieng Street.

Mr. Truong Thanh Quang, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association, said that the city’s agricultural sector is entering its peak Tet production period while facing significant pressure from rising input costs and unpredictable weather. To address these challenges, the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Support Fund has disbursed over VND1.3 billion (US$49,442) to provide loans for agricultural development, including flower and ornamental plant production.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong