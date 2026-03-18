Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC speeds up site clearance for Ben Thanh – Can Gio railway project

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have called for closer coordination among relevant agencies to accelerate land clearance for the Ben Thanh – Can Gio railway project.

The move aims to resolve bottlenecks and ensure timely implementation.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has urged relevant units to closely coordinate during implementation, promptly addressing difficulties and obstacles to help accelerate progress on the Ben Thanh – Can Gio railway project.

On the afternoon of March 17, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued Decision No. 1518/QD-UBND on the plan for compensation, support and resettlement for the project.

Signed by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh, the decision aims to ensure the synchronized implementation of compensation, support, and resettlement work, thereby maintaining the progress of this key project.

duong-sat-can-gio-9804-3027.jpg
Graphic of the Ben Thanh – Can Gio high-speed railway line. Photo: Vinspeed

The city assigned directors and heads of departments, agencies and units, as well as chairpersons of ward- and commune-level People’s Committees, to proactively develop detailed plans and effectively carry out compensation, support and resettlement tasks in line with their assigned functions and responsibilities.


Implementation must comply with legal regulations and be suited to local conditions.

Relevant units are required to strengthen coordination throughout the process and promptly resolve emerging issues, contributing to faster progress of the Ben Thanh – Can Gio railway project.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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site clearance Ben Thanh – Can Gio railway project closer coordination among relevant agencies Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee

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