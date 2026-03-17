HCMC proposes opening Phase 1 of Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway to traffic

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has proposed that the Ministry of Construction consider permitting the opening to traffic of Phase 1 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway on March 30, 2026.

Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway

On March 16, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong signed Official Dispatch No. 1908/UBND-DA addressed to the Ministry of Construction, proposing a number of solutions to facilitate the opening of Phase 1 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway to traffic, specifically the section from the Long Thanh interchange to National Highway 56.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the main route of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, comprising Component Projects 2 and 3 (the section from the Long Thanh interchange to National Highway 56), traversing Dong Nai Province and Ho Chi Minh City, has been largely completed. It is expected that by March 30, 2026, all remaining items will be finalized, meeting the necessary conditions for official operation.

Previously, on March 5, 2026, at a meeting of the State steering committee for national key projects in the transport sector, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee proposed that relevant ministries and agencies consider and support a plan to organize the temporary opening to traffic of a section of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, from the Long Thanh interchange to National Highway 56. This content had also been reported by the municipal People’s Committee in Official Dispatch No. 979/UBND-DA dated February 5, 2026, sent to ministries, agencies, and relevant units.

On that basis, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested the Ministry of Construction to consider permitting the opening to traffic of Phase 1 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway (the section from National Highway 56 to the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway) on March 30, 2026. Under the proposed traffic organization plan, for the direction from Vung Tau to Long Thanh, vehicles will be allowed to travel along the entire route of approximately 37.7 kilometers, from National Highway 56 to the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.

For the direction from Long Thanh to Vung Tau, vehicles will be allowed to travel from the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway to the Hoi Bai – Chau Pha interchange, covering a distance of approximately 27.7 kilometers, before connecting to the Hoi Bai – Chau Pha road and then merging onto National Highway 51.

During the initial phase of operation, permitted vehicles on the route will include passenger cars and buses with fewer than 29 seats.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested the Ministry of Construction to direct Project Management Unit 85 and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to expedite the completion of all project components in accordance with the design of Component Project 2. At the same time, it is necessary to soon finalize the two connecting branches between the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway and Route No. 1 and Route No. 2 under the Long Thanh International Airport project.

Relevant units are also required to fully carry out all necessary legal procedures, including project acceptance and approval of traffic organization plans, in order to ensure that all components are put into operation in a synchronized manner before March 30, 2026.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has proposed that Project Management Unit 85 coordinate with the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) to study and develop a toll collection plan at the exit point from the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway to the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, ensuring completion before the projected opening date of March 30.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh