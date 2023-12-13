HCMC attracting investment in green and semiconductor projects

HCMC attracts investment in green and semiconductor projects

The 2023 Investment Legal Support Forum yesterday attracted the participation of more than 300 domestic and foreign businesses under the chairmanship of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

At the forum, many investors voiced their opinions on preferential policies, a safe legal framework for investment activities through public-private partnerships (PPP) and attracting investors to pour money into green and semiconductor projects.

According to Deputy Director of the city Department of Planning and Investment Pham Trung Kien, although the National ASsembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 creates conditions for Ho Chi Minh City to be proactive in selecting investors and calling for and implementing feasible PPP projects plus the State’s issuance of the PPP Law and a number of legal documents regulating investment activities in this form, there have been some hiccups along the way for the implementation of PPP projects.

In response to the recommendations of investors and economic experts, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan recognized contributions to building internal growth capacity for Ho Chi Minh City. The NA’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 has been designed with many specific policies for the city, associated with investment management groups, budget financial management, and land management to attract strategic investors.

The city has proactively established a consulting group and experts to effectively implement the breakthrough policies from the NA’s resolution. However, in the implementation process, it is necessary to continue to have room for improvement so that investors can feel secure in pouring money into the above-mentioned projects.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders hoped that investors would put forward satisfactory solutions to effectively attract investment projects in semiconductor technology and green infrastructure - reducing carbon emissions, improving energy efficiency, and developing sustainable infrastructure with the aim to help the city restore growth momentum in the upcoming time.

By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan