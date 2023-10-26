Resolution 98 empowers HCMC to attract resources from overseas Vietnamese

Under specific policies and mechanisms of Resolution 98, HCMC strives to attract high-quality human and financial resources from abroad to participate in building and developing the city.

Since Resolution 98 for HCMC’s development was approved by the National Assembly, HCMC has promptly concretized the resolution and introduced new mechanisms and policies to domestic and foreign businesses, the Vietnamese communities abroad to attract resources from the communities of overseas enterprises, intellectuals and Vietnamese in countries and territories around the world to invest in the city.

Accordingly, a delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials led by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai had a business trip to South Korea and Japan to strengthen relations between the southern metropolis and localities of the two countries and introduced to partners specific policies and mechanisms of Resolution 98 for HCMC’s development, including policies to attract strategic investors, construction of a startup center, green development goals, carbon credits.

The Chairman of HCMC People's Committee affirmed that the city always accompanies investors and creates favorable conditions for them to implement new projects as well as expand production, especially in the context of implementing Resolution 98.

Many overseas Vietnamese investors and businessmen in South Korea and Japan expect that Resolution 98 will create a strong development for the southern economic hub, especially in the fields of science, technology, startups, and semiconductor technology, he added.

A delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials led by Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le paid visits to Cuba and the US on August 18-31. The Chairwoman informed localities of the two countries of the specific policies and mechanisms.

Additionally, another delegation from the HCMC People's Council led by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung worked in Australia and New Zealand to strengthen the relationship between HCMC and Melbourne and Victoria states. The city’s leader presented the National Assembly’s Resolution 98 with specific mechanisms and policies for the city's development to partners and the Vietnamese communities in the two countries.

An in-person and virtual conference about Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting several specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC was held by the Overseas Vietnamese Committee of HCMC on October 10 with the participation of the Vietnamese business communities in the US, Australia, China, Taiwan (China), Thailand, the UK, and Switzerland.

HCMC has always taken the lead in attracting the highest number of more than two million overseas Vietnamese to participate in investing, working, and cooperating.

The city currently has more than 3,000 businesses invested by overseas Vietnamese, with a capital of more than VND45 trillion (US$1.8 billion). It also attracted more than 400 overseas Vietnamese intellectuals to work for the long term, and nearly 200 intellectuals participating in research cooperation in education and training, science, and technology.

The overseas Vietnamese community highly appreciated the improvement of HCMC’s investment environment, especially after Resolution 98 on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC was approved, and affirmed their willingness to join hands in implementing the resolution.

According to businesses, the city needs to have supporting policies to help enterprises access capital, tax incentives, and business protection policies.

In addition, the city needs to have a mechanism for overseas Vietnamese to participate in buying local bonds, green bonds, green credits, carbon credits, and carbon trading markets with remittances.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai acknowledged the great role of Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs at home and abroad, especially overseas Vietnamese people in introducing the country’s policies and guidelines, especially Resolution 98 with international friends. Experts, intellectuals, businesses, and overseas businessmen would be a bridge to connect and draw international financial institutes and economic groups to the city.