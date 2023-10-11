HCMC facilitates overseas Vietnamese's investment according to Resolution 98

HCMC will create good conditions to facilitate investment of Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs, especially overseas Vietnamese, as per the National Assembly's Resolution 98 on specific mechanisms for the city's development.

Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai made the statement at a conference about Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting several specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City with the Vietnamese business community abroad held by the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday afternoon.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City recognizes Resolution 98 as an important driving force that helps create favorable conditions to mobilize financial resources contributing to the country’s overall development. Therefore, city leaders were carefully prepared for the implementation of the resolution and identified it as the most important task.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai acknowledged the great role of Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs at home and abroad, especially overseas Vietnamese people in introducing the country’s policies and guidelines, especially Resolution 98 with international friends so that associations, business associations, experts, intellectuals, and overseas businessmen can accompany the city in implementing the resolution.

In order to continue to implement Resolution 98 in the coming time, the Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee requested agencies to pay attention to further dissemination of the city's guidelines and policies to dwellers and expatriates at home and abroad.

Thereby, the new resolution is expected to give Vietnamese people more opportunities to work together with the city to develop it. At the same time, intellectual experts, businessmen, and Vietnamese businesses abroad will act as bridges to help attract financial institutions and international economic corporations that will pour more investment into the southern metropolis. In addition, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City also listens to overseas Vietnamese business and business associations’ opinions on the feasibility and practicality of Resolution 98.

At the conference, overseas businessmen voiced their suggestions for Ho Chi Minh City’s effective implementation of Resolution 98 and pointed out policies that should be applied abroad for the city to consider applying in the upcoming time.

For instance, General Director of KOVA Paint Group cum Chairman of the Vietnamese Businessmen Association in Malaysia Ngo Sy Tuyen said that to strengthen and promote the role of overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs and businesses in implementing Resolution 98, Ho Chi Minh City needs to have a mechanism for overseas Vietnamese to participate in buying local bonds, green bonds, green credits, carbon credits, carbon trading markets with remittances.