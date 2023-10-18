HCMC’s NA deputies ask for urgent implementation of Resolution 98

The HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies had a working session on the city's socio-economic situation in the first nine months of 2023 and tasks in the remaining months of 2023 with the municipal People’s Committee on October 17.

Attending the event were former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Deputy Heads of the city's National Assembly Delegation Van Thi Bach Tuyet and Ha Phuoc Thang, and delegates from the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, and the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) in the 15th tenure.

The delegates also discussed the implementation of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC and Resolution 57/2022/QH15 on the investment project for the construction of HCMC Ring Road No. 3.

According to Chief of the Office of the HCMC People's Committee Dang Quoc Toan, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has established a Steering Committee, an Executive Board, and an Assistance Team for the implementation of Resolution 98.

At the latest meetings, the HCMC People’s Council approved 12 resolutions on implementing Resolution 98. They are urgent and important resolutions for the requirements of the city’s socio-economic development.

In the coming time, the HCMC People’s Committee will accelerate five main tasks, including completing the document on a decree related to granting authority to the People’s Council and People’s Committee of the city, coordinating with the Ministry of Home Affairs to promulgate decrees and regulations for cadre election and management; recruiting, using and managing civil servants working at wards, communes and towns; cooperting with the Ministry of Finance to issue decrees related to project payment and settlement under build-transfer (BT) form; offering income tax exemption for startup businesses and individuals in the city’s priority areas.

In the first nine months this year, the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) saw positive signs with a year-on-year increase of about 4.57 percent while its third-quarter growth rate achieved 6.71 percent.

The HCMC People’s Committee has focused on solving problems in construction investment procedures; granting of certificates of land use rights, house ownership, and other assets attached to land; real estate, and commercial housing projects.

Besides achievements, the city’s manufacturing sector saw a decline in production orders and an unexpected increase in inventory, a decrease of 14.2 percent and 17.25 percent in export and import turnovers respectively. The number of new business establishments rose but the amount of registered capital of new businesses dropped. Total foreign investment capital registered into the city sharply decreased by 34.1 percent. Disbursement has been lower than expected.

Under specific policies and mechanisms of Resolution 98, the city will allocate public investment capital to provide interest-rate support to projects that receive loans from the HFIC in the priority fields, strengthen solutions for price stabilization, accelerate the disbursement of public investment, solve problems in compensation for site clearance, and provide resettlement support for Ring Road 3.