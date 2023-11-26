HCMC Secretary proposes additional Vice Chairman for Resolution 98 oversight

Related News HCMC Chairman proposes concrete steps for Resolution 98

On the morning of November 26, in HCMC, the Steering Committee 850, responsible for the pilot implementation of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly on the specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, organized its first meeting.

Addressing the conference, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, shared that the implementation of Resolution 98 over the past 125 days has been the swiftest, most effective, and detailed deployment thus far. He acknowledges that while the implementation has achieved certain results, there are still some aspects where progress has not kept pace with the timeline.

Highlighting the pivotal elements for the execution of Resolution 98, the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee mentions that the HCMC Party Committee and its Standing Committee have issued directives and resolutions, established the Steering Committee, and provided guidance for the members of the Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Council, the HCMC People's Council, and the HCMC People's Committee to fulfill their assigned responsibilities. He also encourages public involvement in the implementation of Resolution 98.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen affirms that the Prime Minister's directive to establish the National Steering Committee for the implementation of Resolution 98 is a precise and breakthrough decision. He concurrently urges the swift issuance of regulations for the Steering Committee. "At present, some ministries and agencies have not fully adhered to the spirit of being members of Steering Committee 850, rather than a deputy minister or a minister. This implies that the members' sense of responsibility should be focused on executing their assigned tasks correctly and effectively," emphasized Mr. Nguyen Van Nen.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen also recommends that, in the operational regulations, it is crucial to focus extensively on defining and executing the roles and responsibilities of each member of the Steering Committee.

Emphasizing that the key focus in executing Resolution 98 lies in human resources, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen urges Steering Committee members to concentrate on fulfilling their mission. In light of this, he suggests appointing an additional Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee to oversee and monitor specific tasks because the existing administrative apparatus in HCMC is presently strained.