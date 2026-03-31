Health

Hanoi CDC warns of rising infections, urges vigilance against new Covid variant

SGGP

Seventeen Covid-19 cases were reported in Hanoi last week as health authorities cautioned residents about the emerging “Cicada” variant, while also noting sharp increases in hand, foot, and mouth disease and continued dengue activity across the city.

On March 30, the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported on the infectious disease situation over the past week in the city, while also advising on the new Covid-19 variant SARS-CoV-2 BA.3.2, commonly referred to as "Cicada".

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The CDC in Hanoi advises the public not to panic in response to the SARS-CoV-2 variant BA.3.2.

The Hanoi Center for Disease Control reported 17 Covid-19 cases across 12 wards and communes in the past week. Since the start of 2026, the city has logged 29 cases in 22 localities, with no fatalities. By comparison, only five cases were recorded during the same period in 2025.

In relation to the recent warning from the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health regarding the new Covid-19 variant SARS-CoV-2 BA.3.2, also known as "Cicada" - a sub-variant of Omicron, the CDC of Hanoi advises the public not to panic about this new variant, but also to remain vigilant.

Citizens are urged to continue practicing preventive measures such as wearing masks when visiting healthcare facilities, crowded places, or enclosed spaces; particularly, those exhibiting symptoms of cough, fever, or respiratory infections should proactively wear masks to limit the spread of infection to others.

Additionally, regular disinfection should be carried out through handwashing with soap or quick disinfectants, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, desks, phones, and personal devices.

The CDC of Hanoi has recently announced that over the past week, there have been 233 new cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease reported across 91 wards and communes in Hanoi. Consequently, since the start of the year, the area has documented a cumulative total of 1,320 cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease with no reported fatalities.

Furthermore, there have been 7 dengue fever cases reported, which raises the total to 181 cases since the beginning of the year, also with no deaths.

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By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan

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new Covid variant Covid-19 cases sub-variant of Omicron the World Health Organization dengue fever

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