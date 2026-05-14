Ministry of Health appoints Director of Cho Ray Hospital

Specialist Level II doctor Pham Thanh Viet has officially been appointed the Director of Cho Ray Hospital for a five-year term.

On May 14, Cho Ray Hospital held a ceremony to announce the decision by Minister of Health to appoint a new Director of the hospital. The event was attended by Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

Under the decision, Specialist Level II doctor Pham Thanh Viet was officially appointed the Director of Cho Ray Hospital for a five-year term, effective from April 24, 2026.

Speaking at the ceremony, Health Minister Dao Hong Lan highly praised the achievements of Cho Ray Hospital, describing it as one of the leading healthcare centers in the South.

Over its 126 years of establishment and development, the hospital has played a vital role in public healthcare and has received numerous prestigious awards and honors from the Party and the State.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan presents the appointment decision to Doctor Pham Thanh Viet as the Director of Cho Ray Hospital.

The Health Minister noted that during his tenure as Deputy Director in charge of hospital management and operations, doctor Pham Thanh Viet demonstrated strong leadership capabilities, maintained internal unity, and gradually resolved many challenges left in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health expressed confidence that in his new position, the newly appointed director would continue strengthening the hospital’s tradition of solidarity, improve healthcare services and accelerate digital transformation efforts.

The ministry also expects Cho Ray Hospital to further enhance its reputation for medical expertise, service quality, and infrastructure while continuing to fulfill its mission of providing healthcare services and social welfare for residents in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region.

In his speech, newly- appointed director of Cho Ray Hospital Pham Thanh Viet pledged to uphold the spirit of unity among the hospital’s doctors, medical staff and employees. He also emphasized plans to promote digital transformation, expand advanced medical techniques, move toward a smart hospital model and effectively develop new facilities.

Specialist Level II doctor Pham Thanh Viet, Director of Cho Ray Hospital, delivers his speech after receiving the appointment decision.

Together with our doctors and hospital staff, all will continue to uphold Cho Ray Hospital’s role as the leading tertiary hospital in southern Vietnam, a trusted institution for the people, and a source of pride for the healthcare sector, Mr. Pham Thanh Viet said.

Doctor Pham Thanh Viet has served as Deputy Director of Cho Ray Hospital since March 2024 and has been acting Deputy Director in charge of management and operations since August 2025.

Ho Chi Minh City Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet congratulates Specialist Level II doctor Pham Thanh Viet, the newly appointed Director of Cho Ray Hospital.

Currently, Cho Ray Hospital operates more than 3,200 hospital beds and employs nearly 4,500 staff members, receiving and treating approximately two million patient visits annually.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong