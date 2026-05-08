HCMC Vice Chairman receives Siemens Healthcare, discusses medical cooperation

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the meeting

On the noon of May 8, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee received representatives from Siemens Healthineers AG, a leading German medical technology company headquartered in Germany, to learn about the company’s advanced technologies and discuss forms of cooperation within the city.

During the meeting, the representative of Siemens Healthcare introduced new technologies in the field of diagnostic imaging, such as MAGNETOM Flow (an energy-efficient MRI system) and SOMATOM Pro.Pulse (an advanced CT system), which support the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders.

A representative from Siemens Healthcare speaks at the working session.

With the desire to contribute to the development of specialized medical techniques in Ho Chi Minh City, Siemens Healthcare proposed cooperation to deploy these new diagnostic imaging technologies at public hospitals across the city through various forms, such as technology transfer and training; research and development support; and the implementation of "equipment placement or lending" models at hospitals.

Speaking at the working session, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong thanked the representatives of Siemens Healthcare and related units for taking the time to exchange and share important information, as well as offering practical cooperation proposals in the health sector. He highly appreciated the company's spirit of companionship in supporting Ho Chi Minh City to access advanced solutions and technologies to improve the quality of people's healthcare in the new period.

According to Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong, in its general development strategy, Ho Chi Minh City always identifies healthcare as one of its top priorities, aiming to build a modern, specialized medical system on par with the region. The city particularly welcomes the cooperation proposals from Siemens Healthcare and hopes that local medical facilities will have the conditions to access and widely apply the world's leading advanced medical technologies in the diagnosis, treatment, and care of people's health.

"The consistent orientation of Ho Chi Minh City is to step-by-step form a high-quality healthcare center for the ASEAN region. To realize this goal, the city needs the companionship of major medical technology corporations in the world, especially in investing in modern equipment systems, transferring specialized techniques, and applying artificial intelligence, big data, and smart medical solutions. This is not only a requirement to serve the increasing healthcare needs of city residents but also aims to meet the examination and treatment needs of people nationwide and in the region," Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized.

The Vice Chairman also expressed his desire for Siemens Healthcare to continue sharing experiences, new research and development, and supporting the city in accessing the world's leading advanced techniques in diagnostic imaging, testing, treatment, and smart medical management, creating conditions for people to access high-quality healthcare services right in Vietnam.

He assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health to preside over and coordinate closely with Siemens Healthcare and related units to build specific work plans; study the organization of thematic workshops, professional exchange forums, and connection of cooperation between the city's hospitals and medical facilities with the enterprise. Through this, strategic cooperation programs will be effectively implemented in the future.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan