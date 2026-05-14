Vietnam plans to channel tobacco and alcohol taxes into healthcare

Vietnam plans to tap tobacco and alcohol taxes for the health insurance fund under Decision No. 844/QD-TTg.

On May 13, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra signed Decision No. 844/QD-TTg, promulgating an action plan to implement Directive No. 52-CT/TW of the Party Secretariat on universal health insurance in the new phase.

Under the newly approved health insurance action plan, part of the tax revenues from tobacco, alcohol, beer, and sugary drinks will be allocated to support medical services, aiming to strengthen the sustainability and development of the health insurance fund.

The Ministry of Health has been tasked with drafting a resolution to pilot the mobilization, diversification, and expansion of revenue sources for the health insurance fund. A key mechanism under consideration is the use of a portion of tax revenues from products such as tobacco, alcohol, beer, and sugary beverages to finance preventive healthcare services, chronic disease management, regular health check-ups, screenings, and early diagnosis, particularly for non-communicable diseases.

This initiative is part of a broader plan to ensure the long-term sustainability of the health insurance system, while also promoting public health. The Ministry of Health will simultaneously prepare amendments to the Health Insurance Law to institutionalize these measures.

The roadmap sets ambitious targets. By 2026, health insurance coverage is expected to reach over 95.5 percent of the population, with universal coverage by 2030. From 2026 onward, spending will gradually increase for the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of priority groups, in line with higher contribution levels and the health insurance fund's financial capacity.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan