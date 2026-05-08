Children under 6 to receive mandatory annual health check-ups

The Ministry of Health has mandated annual medical check-ups for all children under 6 years old, integrating physical and developmental assessments into a unified national electronic health record system.

Children under the age of 6 will undergo health examinations, vital sign checks, and assessments of nutritional status, mental and motor development, and vaccination history. The results of these examinations will be updated in electronic health records.

Children under six will receive comprehensive health check-ups, including vital sign monitoring, evaluations of nutritional status, mental and motor development, and a review of their vaccination records.

The Ministry of Health has just issued professional guidelines for periodic health check-ups for children under 6 years old nationwide. According to the guidance, children under 6 will receive a periodic health examination at least once per year.

The examination content includes checking vital signs and evaluating nutritional status, mental and motor development, and vaccination status. Children will also receive a comprehensive physical exam of various organs and systems, such as the skin, head, neck, ears, nose, throat, oral cavity, respiration, cardiovascular system, abdomen, genitals, musculoskeletal system, and neurology.

Additionally, the guidance specifies that for children aged 16 to 30 months, autism risk assessments will be conducted through screening tests.

Following the examination, results will be recorded, and intervention counseling or health monitoring guidance will be provided using examination forms tailored to each age group. In cases where abnormal signs or illnesses are detected, children will be advised and referred to appropriate medical facilities for timely treatment.

The Ministry of Health requires medical facilities to synthesize and evaluate the results and update them in electronic health records. Simultaneously, they must link and share data with the health insurance inspection information system and specialized medical databases as regulated. Electronic health record data must also ensure connectivity with the medical examination and treatment management system, the national medical database, and the data reception portal of the health insurance inspection information system.

The Ministry of Health requests units and localities to develop plans for periodic health check-ups for children under 6 in their areas; widely publicize the time and location of the examinations; and specifically notify parents or guardians. Locations for examinations are prioritized at commune and ward health stations when they meet the requirements for human resources, equipment, and professional tools.

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By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan