Ministry urges preventive measures as dengue and HFMD cases surge

The Ministry of Health today urged localities to intensify surveillance, sanitation campaigns, and school-based prevention efforts after reporting nearly 32,000 dengue cases and more than 25,000 hand-foot-mouth disease cases nationwide.

The number of children affected by HFMD is increasing in many provinces in the Southern region.

On March 27, in response to the rising number of cases of dengue fever and hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD), the Ministry of Health issued a document to the directors of health departments regarding the enhancement of measures to combat these two infectious diseases.

According to the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, based on reports from localities, from the beginning of 2026 to the present, the country has recorded 31,927 cases of dengue fever and 4 fatalities. Compared to the same period in 2025, the number of dengue fever cases has increased by 2.2 times, with fatalities remaining the same. Some localities reporting high numbers of dengue fever cases include Ho Chi Minh City with 13,730 cases, Tay Ninh Province with 3,331 cases, and Dong Nai Province with 2,172 cases. It is anticipated that the number of dengue fever cases will continue to rise, particularly during the peak period from May to November each year.

Regarding HFMD, in the first three months of 2026, the country has recorded over 25,094 cases and 4 deaths, which is more than five times the number of cases reported during the same period in 2025. Specifically, the Southern region has reported 18,031 cases of HFMD. The majority of HFMD cases are among children under 10 years old (accounting for 99.3percent), with the highest incidence in the 1-5 year age group.

As the peak season for dengue fever approaches, the Ministry of Health urges localities to promptly implement comprehensive measures for disease prevention. This includes enhancing strict surveillance to detect outbreaks early, organizing thorough responses immediately upon identifying any outbreaks, and preventing the disease from spreading or prolonging. Additionally, campaigns for environmental sanitation and mosquito larvae elimination should be organized, along with close collaboration with media agencies to encourage the public to actively participate in personal and community health measures.

Provinces and cities should regularly organize inspection and monitoring teams to oversee and direct dengue fever prevention efforts in high-risk areas and support lower-tier units in their disease control activities.

Regarding hand-foot-mouth disease, the Ministry of Health recommends that local health sectors collaborate with the Ministry of Education and Training to vigorously implement disease prevention activities in educational institutions, particularly in kindergartens and preschools. Efforts should be intensified to raise awareness about disease prevention among students, parents, and teachers through various means.

Preschools and kindergartens must consistently adhere to the '3 cleans' principle (clean eating, clean living, and clean hands); they should maintain classroom hygiene, regularly clean surfaces of desks and toys with soap or standard cleaning agents, and promptly identify any children or students suspected of being ill to notify authorities and coordinate outbreak management as per regulations.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan