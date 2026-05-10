France-Vietnam Sorbitol factory resumes operation in Tay Ninh Province

The reopening comes amid rising demand for domestic raw material supply as global supply chains remain unstable, logistics costs stay high and many Vietnamese manufacturing industries continue to rely heavily on imports.

France-Vietnam Sorbitol Joint Stock Company (SOFAVI) officially resumed production at the France-Vietnam Sorbitol Factory in Tay Ninh Province on May 10, bringing back into operation one of Vietnam’s key raw material manufacturing facilities serving the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and industrial sectors.

Delegates perform the ritual to officially restart the factory.

Delivering his remarks at the ceremony, Mr. Le Trung Tuan, Chairman of the Founding Council of PSD Group, said that after a period of shutdown following the Covid-19 pandemic and a series of financial, market and supply chain difficulties, PSD Group decided to embark on the reconstruction journey of the France-Vietnam Sorbitol Factory.

The plant was developed under Vietnam’s Pharmaceutical Chemical Industry Development Plan to 2030 with a vision toward 2045, focusing on building a high-tech industry, achieving raw material self-sufficiency, and participating in the global value chain. It is also among the first industrial-scale sorbitol manufacturing facilities in Vietnam.

Sorbitol is widely used in the production of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and various industrial applications. In the coming period, SOFAVI plans to continue improving its operating system, enhancing product quality, expanding markets, and developing higher value-added product lines for both domestic consumption and export.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Chairman of the People’s Council of Tay Ninh Province, highly appreciated the restart of the SOFAVI factory, noting that it would help gradually secure domestic raw material supplies, reduce dependence on imports, enhance competitiveness, and increase the value of Vietnam’s pharmaceutical chemical industry, especially amid ongoing fluctuations in global supply chains.

He hoped the enterprise would continue operating the plant efficiently, adhere to proper procedures, safeguard product quality, emphasize environmental responsibility, stabilize market development, and build a solid brand for sorbitol products produced in Vietnam.

Delegates learn about products using Sorbitol raw material.

The France-Vietnam Sorbitol Factory has a production capacity of 30,000 tons per year and is located in the Tan Hoi 1 Industrial Cluster, with a total investment of VND1.078 trillion (approximately US$41 million). The project is part of the Government’s pharmaceutical chemical industry development strategy. It is also the first sorbitol production plant in Vietnam to apply modern French technology and target EU-GMP standards, serving the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and deep-processing industries.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Huyen Huong