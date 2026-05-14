Vietnam moves closer to global standards in fetal, maternal healthcare

Nearly 3,000 delegates and leading international experts gathered in Ho Chi Minh City for the 26th Vietnam–France–Asia-Pacific Obstetrics and Gynecology Conference (OGVFAP 2026).

On May 14 and May 15, Tu Du Hospital hosted the 26th Vietnam–France–Asia-Pacific Obstetrics and Gynecology Conference (OGVFAP 2026), one of the largest and most prestigious annual international scientific events in the field of obstetrics and gynecology in Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region.

This year’s conference attracted nearly 3,000 delegates and featured 70 in-depth scientific presentations delivered by experts from Vietnam and abroad, including specialists from the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Italy, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Argentina and Singapore.

Doctors perform a fetal cardiac intervention procedure during a high-risk delivery at Tu Du Hospital.



According to Specialist Level II Doctor Tran Ngoc Hai, Director of Tu Du Hospital, the conference opened with a key session on the major trends emerging from the World Congress of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO 2025), focusing on three directions, including early diagnosis, accurate diagnosis, and minimally invasive interventions. These orientations are also being strongly implemented by Ho Chi Minh City’s healthcare sector in maternal and child healthcare services.

A major highlight of the conference was a series of sessions dedicated to fetal intervention, a highly specialized field requiring advanced expertise and multidisciplinary coordination. Reports on fetal cardiac intervention, diagnosis and treatment of complicated twin pregnancies demonstrated that Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, is gradually approaching the standards of the world’s leading fetal intervention centers.

The conference is not only a platform for sharing knowledge but also an important driving force that helps Vietnam’s obstetrics and gynecology sector reach regional and global levels, Doctor Tran Ngoc Hai emphasized.

Experts at the conference also discussed high-risk obstetric conditions, an increasingly important area in modern clinical practice, including Placenta Accreta Spectrum (PAS), preterm birth, preeclampsia, postpartum hemorrhage, fetal heart monitoring, and neonatal resuscitation. These topics were presented through updated international perspectives combined with practical experience from Vietnam.

In addition, the conference introduced advances in minimally invasive treatment and personalized medical care in line with FIGO 2025 recommendations, as well as high-tech applications in modern medicine and comprehensive women’s healthcare strategies.

Many presentations also highlighted Vietnam’s recent medical achievements, particularly in fetal intervention, surgery for placenta accreta spectrum disorders, assisted reproductive technology and high-risk neonatal care.

Prior to the main sessions, the opening ceremony of the 26th Vietnam–France–Asia-Pacific Obstetrics and Gynecology Conference was held on the evening of May 13, with nearly 300 scientists and leading experts in obstetrics and gynecology from Vietnam and around the world in attendance.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong