First dialysis system arrives in Con Dao to serve residents, tourists

The new dialysis system at Con Dao Military and Civilian Clinic, launched on May 6, allows island residents and tourists with kidney failure to receive lifesaving treatment locally instead of traveling to the mainland for care.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Giau (46, who has undergone dialysis for nearly four years) is among the inaugural patients to receive blood filtration treatment in Con Dao Special Zone

On an early May morning, amidst the lingering incense smoke at Hang Duong Cemetery, 72-year-old Nguyen Thi Kim Hue from HCMC respectfully visited the tomb of Heroine Vo Thi Sau. For a woman tethered to a dialysis machine for six years, such an excursion was previously inconceivable.

“The anxiety I felt prior to arriving on the island has now been entirely replaced by confidence. Previously, my sole aspiration was to visit Ms. Sau’s grave just once; however, since my life is intrinsically linked to a dialysis machine, traveling afar necessitated rigorous research into whether the destination possessed adequate hemodialysis facilities. Following my dialysis session on the island, I feel profoundly reassured as the treating doctors are exceptional and the machines operate smoothly,” Ms. Hue articulated.

Ms. Hue’s profound joy constitutes the paramount significance of operationalizing the hemodialysis system in Con Dao Special Zone. Director of the HCMC Department of Health Assoc Prof Tang Chi Thuong, MD PhD, stated that the successful deployment of hemodialysis techniques enables patients to receive treatment directly in their locality, thereby alleviating their financial burdens. Also, patients from diverse regions can now confidently travel, work, or reside in Con Dao without fearing treatment disruptions.

“This represents a distinct milestone for the HCMC healthcare sector and the residents of Con Dao Special Zone. Historically, patients with chronic kidney failure were compelled to travel to the mainland for periodic blood filtration. Numerous individuals had to rent accommodations or temporarily relocate for years merely to sustain their lives. Many families, therefore, endured forced separations, incurred exorbitant expenses, and suffered prolonged psychological distress,” the Director shared.

In early March 2026, upon receiving a request for assistance from Con Dao Military and Civilian Clinic, Thong Nhat Hospital identified this as a priority mandate bearing immense significance for island residents. Consequently, they urgently collaborated to deploy a hemodialysis system adhering strictly to the safety standards prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

On April 16, an expert delegation from Thong Nhat Hospital, spearheaded by Assoc Prof Nguyen Bach, MD PhD, Head of the Nephrology and Dialysis Department, personally traveled to Con Dao to survey the infrastructure and evaluate the feasibility of technical deployment. From April 20-28, the clinic finalized the scheme, preparing the requisite human resources, pharmaceuticals, supplies, and equipment to operate the system.

On April 27, the specialized team conducted a trial run of the dialysis machines, meticulously tested the RO water quality, and perfected the technical protocols. By May 4, the Professional Council of Thong Nhat Hospital had executed a comprehensive appraisal prior to officially inaugurating the system for patient service.

Assoc Prof Nguyen Bach informed that the technical transfer was executed adhering to a rigorous three-step roadmap. “In the initial phase, Thong Nhat Hospital directly and entirely operates the dialysis system in Con Dao Special Zone. In the subsequent phase, our doctors and nursing staff stand behind to robustly support the island’s medical team. The final phase entails Con Dao Military and Civilian Clinic independently executing the entirety of the techniques.”

He added that while establishing an artificial kidney unit on the mainland is considered “unproblematic,” the endeavor is substantially more complex on an island. The primary challenge is the island’s water source, which differs fundamentally from the mainland and necessitates rigorous processing to guarantee absolute patient safety. To rectify this issue, Con Dao Military and Civilian Clinic has been equipped with a sophisticated dual-stage RO water treatment system, achieving standards equivalent to major mainland hospitals.

Regarding human resources, the program currently resides in its inaugural stage. To prepare for subsequent phases, two teams of doctors and medical personnel from Con Dao Island have undergone comprehensive training, rotating both on-site and at Thong Nhat Hospital. Notably, during the training process, this hospital intensively focused on emergency response capabilities, enabling the local team to instantaneously address any complications arising during the dialysis procedure.

Director of Thong Nhat Hospital Assoc Prof Le Dinh Thanh affirmed that moving forward, his institution will persistently accompany the hemodialysis program in Con Dao through continuous training, remote consultations, and in-depth technical transfers. This sustained support will systematically assist the local medical team in progressively mastering the techniques in their entirety.

According to the HCMC Department of Health, deploying dialysis techniques in Con Dao Special Zone is a tangible outcome of the specialist doctor rotation program, which dispatches experts from top-tier HCMC hospitals to support the region, an initiative implemented since September 2025. Commencing with two dialysis machines, the Department has established an ambitious target to expand the scale to eight in the near future, aiming to more effectively accommodate the treatment demands of both residents and tourists.

By Khanh Chi, Manh Cuong – Translated by Thanh Tam