Health

Health Ministry issues update on new SARS-CoV-2 variant

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On the morning of March 29, the Ministry of Health issued a press release regarding the detection of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant and corresponding preventive measures.

According to updates from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the SARS-CoV-2 variant BA.3.2 is currently classified as a variant under monitoring.

The WHO assesses the public health risk posed by this variant as low compared to currently circulating Omicron sublineages.

The BA.3.2 variant was first identified in South Africa on November 22, 2024. Available data indicate that the variant shows some changes in antigenic properties and immune evasion in laboratory settings.

At present, there is no indication that this variant results in greater disease severity, hospital admissions, or fatalities, while existing Covid-19 vaccines continue to protect against severe cases and death.

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The BA.3.2 variant of SARS-CoV-2 is under close surveillance by health authorities.

The Ministry of Health stated that the ministry will continue to closely monitor developments and circulating variants worldwide, while directing preventive healthcare systems, medical facilities, and relevant units to maintain surveillance, ensure early detection, assess risks, and remain ready to respond when necessary.

The Ministry of Health calls on the public to remain calm yet vigilant, encouraging individuals to monitor their health, practice proper hygiene, and visit medical facilities if symptoms appear, particularly among high-risk groups.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong

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