Vinh Phuc to host international women's volleyball tournament

International women’s volleyball tournament VTV Ferroli Cup 2025 will take place from June 28 to July 5 in the northern province of Vinh Phuc, organisers announced on June 18.

Jointly organised by the Vietnam Television (VTV), the Vinh Phuc provincial People’s Commitee, the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam and Usports company, the tournament celebrates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945) and National Day (September 2), and the 55th anniversary of the first broadcast of VTV (September 7, 1970).

Eight teams will join the tournament, divided into two groups. Group A features Vietnam, the Philippines, Sichuan Club (China), and Australia, while Group B consists of Vietnam U21, Korabelka Club (Russia), Taiwan (China), and U21 Thailand.

Teams will compete in a round-robin format within their groups to determine rankings. In the next round, the top team from Group A will face the fourth-placed team from Group B, and vice versa. The second-placed teams will face the third-placed teams across groups. This setup leads to the final stage where the championship contenders will be determined.

The tournament champion will receive US$12,000, while the runner-up will bring home US$7,000. The third place will be awarded US$5,000, and the fourth will receive US$2,000. Additionally, there will be style and encouragement prizes worth US$1,000 each, along with nine individual awards.

Vietnamplus