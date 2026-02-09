General Secretary: Central leadership entrusts HCMC with major tasks

On February 9, 2026, General Secretary To Lam affirmed Ho Chi Minh City’s pivotal role as a place where the Central leadership entrusts difficult and major tasks, urging it to drive Vietnam’s growth and innovation.

Today, General Secretary To Lam and the Central delegation visited and extended New Year greetings to the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2026 (Year of the Horse).

According to Party General Secretary To Lam, Ho Chi Minh City must continue to affirm its role as the nation’s leading growth engine, a city the central can rely on to take on new responsibilities, while serving as a driving force for growth, innovation and international integration nationwide.

Speaking at the visit and New Year greetings, General Secretary To Lam extended his warmest wishes to the city’s leaders and former leaders, veteran revolutionaries, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces and Labor Heroes, policy beneficiary families, as well as all civil servants, soldiers, and residents of Ho Chi Minh City.

General Secretary To Lam remarked that in the past year, Ho Chi Minh City continued to maintain its strong character and uphold its tradition of dynamism, creativity, and compassion.

Thanks to the decisive leadership of the HCMC Party Committee, the proactive and flexible management of the government, and the strong support of businesses and citizens, Ho Chi Minh City has achieved many notable results.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, the General Secretary warmly commended, congratulated, and highly appreciated the efforts and achievements of the Party Committee, government, and city dwellers in the past period, especially in 2025.

Emphasizing that 2026 is of very special significance for Ho Chi Minh City, General Secretary To Lam noted that the city needs to make positive and practical moves to celebrate the anniversary of the official renaming of Saigon - Gia Dinh to Ho Chi Minh City and the 115th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's departure to seek a path to national salvation.

He emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City must continue to assert its leading role, serving as an example, a place where the Central can confidently assign difficult and important tasks, and the driving force behind the nation’s growth, innovation, and integration.

With its dynamic and innovative tradition, Ho Chi Minh City is not only a major growth pole but also an important innovation hub, said the General Secretary.

Party General Secretary To Lam urged the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to urgently and comprehensively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, along with key strategic resolutions of the Politburo and the Resolution of the first Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term, translating them into a clear action program with clearly defined tasks, timelines and responsibilities.

In addition, he requested that Ho Chi Minh City focus on removing major bottlenecks in institutions, infrastructure, and human resources; innovate the growth model in depth; effectively utilize special mechanisms and policies; and gradually form regional and international financial, logistics, and innovation centers.

Notably, General Secretary To Lam pointed out bottlenecks that the city has focused on for many years but has not yet resolved completely, demanding that they be definitively addressed by 2026.

Addressing traffic congestion and transport connectivity, the General Secretary stressed that the situation must not be allowed to persist, calling for the complete elimination of bottlenecks, particularly along the main routes linking Ho Chi Minh City with surrounding areas.

At the same time, he noted that the planning and organization of traffic connections between growth poles, especially the route from Binh Duong province to the center of Ho Chi Minh City, must be completed.

The General Secretary called for travel time between Thu Dau Mot and central Ho Chi Minh City to be reduced to no more than 30 minutes, while urging the synchronized development of transport links connecting Long Thanh International Airport with the city center to ensure maximum convenience for residents and travelers.

Regarding environmental pollution, the General Secretary emphasized that the situation must not be allowed to continue, warning that rising pollution levels directly affect public health and undermine the quality of both living and working environments.

The General Secretary expressed his concern over the pollution situation in Ho Chi Minh City and requested a clear identification of responsibilities and a plan for addressing it. He also suggested that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee should issue a specialized resolution to focus leadership and organize decisive implementation.

Regarding flooding, the General Secretary proposed continued focus on ongoing and completed flood control projects; urgent implementation with clear assignments of personnel, tasks, responsibilities, and timelines; thorough and decisive action to prevent prolonged delays.

On urban safety, the General Secretary underscored that citizens’ lives must be protected and Ho Chi Minh City must remain a livable place. He called for strict prevention of fires and explosions, assurance of food safety, and decisive action against counterfeit and substandard goods in the market.

The General Secretary requested the entire machinery of the state and all citizens to participate in combating counterfeit and substandard goods and ensuring food safety.

Beyond removing bottlenecks, General Secretary To Lam emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City must undertake urban development planning with a long-term vision. He urged the mobilization of scientists, architects, experts, and even international consultants to shape plans with a horizon of up to 100 years.

At the same time, the General Secretary also requested the development of a common quality standard for the city, encouraging progressive, high-quality, and even outstanding standards; attracting investment in the development of urban railways and urban areas, but ensuring compliance with the planning and standards of Ho Chi Minh City.

General Secretary To Lam expressed confidence that the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City will continue to unite and strive harder, promoting their leading role “for the whole country, together with the whole country,” to successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and advance the goal of a prosperous people, a strong nation, democracy, fairness, and civilization.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan