Sai Gon Giai Phong brings Tet warmth to vulnerable children

Sai Gon Giai Phong today delivered Tet gifts worth VND90 million (US$3,478) to orphaned and disabled children.

Representatives of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper present a symbolic check for orphaned children at the Que Huong Center for Orphaned and Disabled Children as the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday of 2026 approaches

In the run-up to the Lunar New Year, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper visited the Que Huong Center for Orphaned and Disabled Children in Di An Ward of Ho Chi Minh City, presenting Tet gifts valued at VND90 million to support hundreds of vulnerable children.

The delegation met with caregivers and children at the center, offering both financial assistance and seasonal gifts to help improve living conditions and ensure a warmer, more joyful Tet celebration.

Receiving the support, Ms. Huynh Tieu Huong, Director of the Que Huong Center, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the newspaper and its readers for their continued compassion and solidarity. She said the center is currently caring for 347 orphaned and disabled children, from newborns to 22 years old, many of whom require long-term medical and daily living support.

According to Ms. Huong, the donation will help the center better provide meals, healthcare and essential services, while also bringing emotional encouragement to the children during the holiday season.

The visit forms part of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s annual charitable initiatives aimed at supporting disadvantaged communities during Tet. Through contributions from readers and partners, the newspaper continues to deliver practical assistance and festive cheer, helping ensure that underprivileged families and children can welcome the Lunar New Year with warmth and hope.

By Viet Nga - Translated by Anh Quan

