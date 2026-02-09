Party General Secretary extends Tet greetings to Ho Chi Minh City

On February 9, Party General Secretary To Lam paid a visit and extended Lunar New Year greetings to the Party organization, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 2026 Lunar New Year.

The event was attended by Politburo members: Party Central Committee Secretary, and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organization Commission Le Minh Hung; General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense; General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Trinh Van Quyet; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi; and Pham Gia Tuc, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Office. Also present were former leaders of the Party and the State, as well as former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City from different periods.

Representing the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City were Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet; and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong. Also in attendance were members of the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee, members of the municipal Party Committee, and leaders of departments, agencies, and sectors, along with representatives from Ho Chi Minh City’s 168 wards, communes, and special zones.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On the occasion of Party General Secretary To Lam’s visit to extend Lunar New Year greetings to the Party organization, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City, the General Secretary presented gifts to the city’s Party Committee as well as to families of policy beneficiaries and exemplary individuals who have rendered meritorious service to the nation.

In 2025, Vietnam achieved many significant, comprehensive, and notable development milestones, fostering confidence and a strong sense of optimism across society. Contributing to these overall achievements, despite ongoing difficulties and challenges, Ho Chi Minh City, under the close leadership and direction of the Politburo, the Secretariat, General Secretary To Lam, the National Assembly, and the Government, and with a spirit of unity, determined effort, and high resolve, successfully fulfilled its planned goals and tasks.

Prior to the visit and Lunar New Year greetings to the Party organization, authorities, and people of Ho Chi Minh City, General Secretary To Lam and the central delegation also paid a visit to extend New Year greetings to researcher Nguyen Dinh Tu.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents Lunar New Year gifts to Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L)

Party General Secretary To Lam visits and presents gifts to policy beneficiary families and outstanding individuals with meritorious service.

By Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh