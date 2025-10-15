Ho Chi Minh City delegation to the 14th National Party Congress introduced

During the closing session of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure on October 15, the delegation of the municipal Party Committee to attend the 14th National Party Congress was formally introduced.

The delegation of the municipal Party Committee to attend the 14th National Party Congress (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s delegation consists of 80 delegates, including five ex officio members who are Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Members of the Party Central Committee, and 75 delegates appointed by the Politburo. In addition, there are nine alternate delegates.

Five certain members include Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang. The remaining four are Members of the Party Central Committee including head of the city's delegation of National Assembly deputies, Nguyen Van Loi; Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Le Quoc Phong; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc; and former Secretary of the Party Committee of the former province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, Pham Viet Thanh.

There are also Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission Nguyen Thi My Hang; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission Vo Van Dung; Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security Mai Hoang; Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command Vu Van Dien; Vice Chairpersons of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha and Nguyen Manh Cuong, Bui Xuan Cuong and Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; and others.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh