Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC adorned with flags and flowers for 14th National Party Congress

SGGP

The atmosphere welcoming the country’s particularly significant political event, the 14th National Party Congress, has spread widely across many localities, including Ho Chi Minh City.

11.jpg
Phu Loi Street in Phu Loi Ward is brightly adorned with flags and flowers. (Photo: SGGP)

Along many streets in wards such as Thu Dau Mot, Phu Loi, Phu An, Ben Cat, and Chanh Phu Hoa, the red of the national flag and the Party flag stands out against the sky, creating an atmosphere that is both solemn and festive.

From major thoroughfares to residential neighborhoods, flags and decorations have been displayed in unison, reflecting public confidence and expectations for the success of the congress.

In wards, including Ba Ria, Tam Long, and Phuoc Thang, the atmosphere surrounding the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has been lively yet dignified, spreading widely across the area. Along major roads, including Pham Hung, Cach Mang Thang Tam, Vo Van Kiet, and 30 Thang 4, streets have taken on a bright and orderly appearance, with national flags, Party flags, pennants, banners, billboards, and signage welcoming the congress displayed in unison.

Along major streets in central Ho Chi Minh City, such as Le Duan, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Dong Khoi, and Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, as well as at public spaces and government offices, thousands of red flags bearing a yellow star and Party flags flutter in the wind.

Large-scale banners and posters carrying messages welcoming the congress have been designed in a modern and dignified style and installed at key gateways and major roundabouts, lending the city a vibrant new look.

Artistic LED light displays and promotional banners not only enhance the urban landscape but also help spread a sense of civic responsibility and national pride among residents.

12.jpg
Residents in Phu Loi Ward discuss the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: SGGP)
13.jpg
14.jpg
15.jpg
Students watch the congress's preparatory session on television. (Photo: SGGP)
16.jpg
Nghia Giao Commune's streets are adorned to welcome the 14th National Party Congress (Photo: SGGP)
17.jpg
Residential area in Tam Long Ward display flags for the 14th National Party Congress (Photo: SGGP)
18.jpg
HCMC Book Street showcases publications on the 14th National Party Congress (Photo: SGGP)
19.jpg
20.jpg
21.jpg
22.jpg
Large-scale banners and posters carrying messages welcoming the congress have been designed in a modern and dignified style and installed at key gateways and major roundabouts. (Photo: SGGP)
23.jpg
Mr. Vo Thanh Phong residing in Tan An Hoi Commune follows the congress via Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)
24.jpg
25.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City welcomes the major national event. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

adorned with flags and flowers 14th National Party Congress Ho Chi Minh City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn