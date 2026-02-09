Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City promotes investment in digital technology infrastructure

SGGP

An investment promotion conference on digital technology infrastructure and large-scale data centers to serve the International Financial Center in the city was held at the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Hub (SIHUB) on February 8.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, in coordination with the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC).

The conference was attended by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Lam Dinh Thang said that during the 2026–2030 period, the city plans to position digital infrastructure development as a strategic priority. The focus will be on building hyperscale data centers, with the goal of placing Ho Chi Minh City among the world’s top 50 smart cities while optimizing urban operations.

To implement these policy directions, the city is prioritizing the development of strategic digital infrastructure through mega-scale artificial intelligence data center projects, the construction of a northern science and technology urban area, and the expansion of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology Lam Dinh Thang speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The city is committed to positioning itself as a trusted and attractive destination for large-scale, internationally benchmarked digital technology infrastructure projects. At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City aims to further deepen international cooperation, welcoming global resources, knowledge, and expertise to jointly create new value and enhance the city’s standing on the international stage, affirmed Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) will focus on investing in advanced technological infrastructure to develop a “financial transit hub” for investors, serving not only capital flows into Vietnam but also the global market.

At the conference, multiple strategic cooperation agreements were signed. Notably, G42 Group and a consortium of domestic investors signed a long-term framework agreement to develop large-scale data center infrastructure in Vietnam, with a total estimated investment valued at approximately US$2 billion.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders witness cooperation signing between Department of Science and Technology and partners. (Photo: SGGP)
Ho Chi Minh City leaders witness signing of cooperation agreement between G42 Group and domestic investor consortium worth US$2 billion. (Photo: SGGP)
Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)
