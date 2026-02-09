Voter feedback collection prioritized for 2026 election candidates

SGGP Newspaper conducted an interview with Standing Vice Chairwoman Truong Thi Bich Hanh of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC on voter opinion collection for the 2026 election.

Voters in Phu Nhuan Ward are voting to approve the introduction of candidates for People’s Councils at all levels (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Chairwoman Truong Thi Bich Hanh first stressed that HCMC has been trying to ensure the motto “doing it right, fully, and strictly” when collecting voter opinions, which is not merely an administrative procedure but a profound and extensive political activity, where the people’s mastery is exercised directly and substantively.

Wherever there is thorough preparation and close coordination between the grassroots Fatherland Front and the party committees and authorities, the voter conference takes place democratically, with full voter participation and frank, responsible opinions.

This demonstrates that collecting opinions at the place of residence is an important screening step, helping to select truly exemplary individuals who receive trust and consensus from the residential community itself.

She then mentioned that the Party committees and the Standing Boards of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of communes, wards, and special zone are instructed to fully record each voter opinion, whether it is praise or criticism, agreement or hesitation. They must be respected, listened to, and recorded fully and honestly in the conference minutes.

A notable point is inviting candidates to attend the conference to listen and explain to voters. First of all, this is an occasion for candidates to demonstrate their sense of responsibility, receptive attitude, and respect for the people who will directly entrust their faith through their ballots. At the same time, through meeting and direct exchange, voters gain more information to better understand the candidates.

The organization of voter conferences at the place of residence shows that candidates who attend with a serious spirit, listen to voter opinions, and provide clear explanations often receive trust and sympathy within the residential community. Conversely, candidates who are absent or participate without fully demonstrating a sense of responsibility also negatively affect voters’ assessments and comments.

Sharing the preliminary results from the recent voter opinion conferences, Standing Vice Chairwoman Truong Thi Bich Hanh said that the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC notes very positive results.

The majority of candidates on the preliminary list received high confidence from voters at their place of residence, with many areas achieving very high consensus levels. Voter opinions focused on acknowledging professional qualifications, political qualities, as well as the exemplary nature of candidates and their families in complying with Party guidelines, State policies, and laws locally.

However, high confidence results at the place of residence are not the sole deciding factor. The Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC will continue to closely review conference minutes, paying special attention to specific voter comments regarding action capability, community responsibility, and livelihood issues reflected by voters.

Finally, the Standing Vice Chairwoman insisted on the importance of to-be elected people maintaining ties with voters in the future.

The third consultative conference, expected to take place on February 10, will select the official list of candidates. For these candidates, the confidence of voters at their place of residence is both an honor and a great responsibility, but it shouldn’t be viewed as a completed procedure; it’s the starting point for a long-term commitment to the people.

For those entrusted by voters to become National Assembly or People’s Council deputies, they must maintain even closer ties with the people; regularly listen, absorb, and honestly reflect voters’ thoughts and aspirations. That is a consistent principle throughout the term. A true elected representative is not only present during the election but must be regularly attached to the people’s lives, sharing, worrying, and participating in solving issues arising from the grassroots level.

By Thai Phuong, Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam