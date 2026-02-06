HCMC proposes widening Vinh Loc Road with investment nearly VND6.9 trillion

The HCMC People’s Committee has sought approval from the HCMC People’s Council to revise the investment policy for the Vinh Loc Road upgrade and expansion project.

The proposal is submitted to the HCMC People’s Council at its 8th session of the 10th term on the morning of February 6.

Previously, the Vinh Loc Road project comprised two separate components: a construction package and a compensation and site clearance package. The investment policies for these components were approved under Resolution No.08/NQ-HDND dated August 26, 2015, and Resolution No.07/NQ-HDND dated April 21, 2016, with total investment capital of VND257 billion and VND550 billion, respectively. However, to date, neither project has received formal investment approval from the competent authorities.

According to the Department of Construction, adjustments to the project’s scale and scope, along with a significant increase in total investment compared with the original policy, necessitate a revision of the investment policy in accordance with regulations.

Accordingly, the HCMC People’s Committee has proposed several adjustments, including renaming the project “Upgrade and expansion of Vinh Loc Road (from Tran Van Giau Road to Road 2A – Vinh Loc Industrial Park)” to better reflect the current investment scope.

Under the revised plan, the route will be approximately 7,137 meters long with a cross-section width of 30 meters. Ba Tri Bridge will be newly constructed with a length of 31 meters and a design load of HL-93. Major intersections will be developed, including the Tran Van Giau Intersection and the Vinh Loc five-way junction. Compensation, support, and resettlement works will also be incorporated into the project as a unified package.

The adjusted total investment is estimated at VND6.87 trillion, of which compensation, site clearance, and resettlement costs account for about VND5.807 trillion. The project is scheduled for implementation from 2026 to 2028.

Under the new approach, the project will be divided into two sub-projects: a compensation, support, and resettlement project with a total investment of approximately VND5.807 trillion, and a construction project for the upgrade and expansion of the roadway with an estimated investment of around VND1.063 trillion.

Once the revised investment policy is approved, the standalone site clearance project approved under Resolution No.07/NQ-HDND in 2016 will be discontinued to avoid duplication and ensure consistency with the Law on Public Investment.

The HCMC People’s Committee said the investment in upgrading and expanding Vinh Loc Road aims to address chronic overload and traffic safety risks, ease prolonged congestion at key bottlenecks, restore two-way traffic operations, and improve travel, daily life, and business conditions for local residents.

The project is also expected to help synchronize technical infrastructure, enhance drainage capacity, and support urban upgrading; strengthen connectivity among the Vinh Loc and Le Minh Xuan industrial parks and major transport corridors; and create fresh momentum for socio-economic development in a densely populated area home to around 600,000 residents.

By Cam Nuong, Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan