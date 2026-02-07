HCMC’s “Spring Journey” takes 2,000 disadvantaged students, workers home for Tet

On February 7, a send-off ceremony was held at the Ho Chi Minh City Student Cultural House in the Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City Urban Area, bidding farewell to disadvantaged students and workers returning home for the Tet holiday.

The program aims to support low-income workers and disadvantaged students to return to their hometowns for the Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and President of the Vietnam National Union of Students in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Dang Khoa, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s Youth Union, the Vietnam National Union of Students in Ho Chi Minh City, and the Ho Chi Minh City Student Cultural House, in coordination with individuals and organizations, have rolled out a range of practical activities to support disadvantaged pupils, students, and workers during the Tet holiday.

Accordingly, the “Spring Journey – Tet Reunion 2026” program is providing 2,000 free bus tickets for disadvantaged students and workers to return to their hometowns to celebrate Tet. In addition, each participant is receiving a gift package worth VND500,000 (US$19.35).

Students participating in the program come from 62 universities, academies, and colleges across Ho Chi Minh City. The initiative prioritizes bus routes from the city to the Central and Central Highlands regions, particularly provinces affected by storms and flooding in 2025.

Launched in 2002 by the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Student Support, now the Ho Chi Minh City Student Cultural House, the program has been sustained for more than two decades. To date, 64,625 disadvantaged students have been supported to return home for Tet.

Deuty head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh (R) offers gifts to workers and students. (Photo: SGGP)

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh