HCMC resonates with unity as citizens follow 14th National Party Congress

HCMC united in spirit as citizens and party members follow 14th National Party Congress

This morning, the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam officially opened at the National Convention Center in Hanoi. The major political event drew nationwide attention, as millions of officials, Party members, and citizens eagerly followed the proceedings. Meanwhile, officials, Party members, and residents across Ho Chi Minh City in schools, community halls, and offices were watching the live broadcast demonstrating shared faith, unity, and expectations for the nation’s new stage of development.

Residents of Minh Phung Ward follow the 14th National Congress of the Party from their homes.

The atmosphere was equally vibrant citywide. Many wards and communes organized live broadcasts of the opening ceremony, allowing local officials, Party members, and residents to directly follow the event and capture its spirit and message. From community centers and public offices to schools and neighborhood halls, a sense of pride and anticipation filled the air reflecting the unity and trust placed in the decisions of the Congress.

In Tan Son Nhat Ward, Party units, schools, and agencies organized political activities in tandem with the live broadcast of the 14th National Party Congress. At the neighborhood cultural center, Party members from Ward 9 gathered early, filling the hall with a solemn yet spirited atmosphere as they listened attentively to reports and speeches.

People watch the opening session of the congress at the Thuan An Ward Public Administrative Service Center.

Tran Quang Huy, Secretary of the Party Cell of Neighborhood 9, emphasized that the Congress represents a pivotal milestone in Vietnam’s development journey. He affirmed the confidence of Party members that the Congress will elect capable leaders to steer the nation toward sustainable growth and improved quality of life.

The same sense of pride and anticipation was evident at Nguyen Thuong Hien High School, where teachers and students joined the broadcast. School leaders noted that the activity served as a valuable political education session, deepening young people’s understanding of the Party’s leadership role while fostering patriotism and civic responsibility. Student Hai An from class 11A01 shared, “Watching the opening ceremony made me realize how grand and meaningful this Congress is. It deepened my pride in our country’s direction and the Party’s leadership.”

Across the city, other wards and communes also organized meaningful viewings. In Tan Son Nhi Ward, Party members attended a solemn broadcast at the Party Committee Hall, demonstrating shared belief and unity in the Party’s vision.

Flags and flowers are being used to decorate the grounds of Tran Binh Trong Primary School in Cho Quan Ward to welcome the special event

Officials and teachers of Tran Binh Trong Primary School in Cho Quan Ward watch the opening session of the congress.

In Tang Nhon Phu Ward, the local Party Committee coordinated broadcasts at three main venues and 33 grassroots branches, gathering around 2,600 officials and Party members. Dinh Thi Dieu, Secretary of the Party Cell of Neighborhood 32, shared that she had carefully studied the Congress documents. She expressed hope that the new policies would be “close to the people and easy to implement,” ensuring smoother execution and stronger public trust.

In Cho Quan Ward, the festive atmosphere was visible across streets and schools, where national and Party flags proudly flew. Teachers and administrators joined to watch the opening ceremony, reaffirming their commitment to the Party’s mission.

Nguyen Dinh Quy, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of An Dong Ward, said the Congress inspires a renewed spirit of emulation among cadres and citizens. “Based on the Congress’s resolutions, we will continue to promote social welfare activities and strive to build a civilized, prosperous urban community,” he said.

At the People’s Committee of Ben Thanh Ward, Party members gathered to watch the opening session. Phan Trung Trinh, Secretary of the Party Cell of Neighborhood 8, expressed his expectations: “Every decision of the Congress affects people’s lives and local development. We believe this Congress will guide Vietnam toward sustainable progress where growth truly benefits the people.”

Similarly, in Hung Long Commune, the Party Committee directed the synchronized broadcast of the opening ceremony across all grassroots units. At schools and hamlet offices, cadres, teachers, and residents gathered early, setting aside daily routines to witness this historic event. The image of citizens united in attention and pride symbolized the deep bond between the Party’s vision and the people’s aspirations.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan