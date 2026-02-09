Nguyen Hue Flower Street for Tet 2026 nears completion ahead of opening day

In the days leading up to the Lunar New Year, as construction enters its final sprint, the space of the Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the Year of the Fire Horse Spring Festival 2026 is gradually taking shape.

The Horse zodiac mascot at the central gateway of Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the Binh Ngo (Fire Horse) Spring Festival 2026 is being completed, creating a striking visual focal point along the street’s main axis.

Although many details remain unfinished, from exposed frameworks and floral vignettes yet to be fully adorned to lighting systems still under installation, the flower street already offers a glimpse of its vibrant final appearance.

A large decorative installation featuring multiple layers of colors, forms, and materials is arranged along the central axis, shaping a vibrant festive space for Nguyen Hue Flower Street during the Binh Ngo Spring Festival 2026.

According to observations by an SGGP reporter on the morning of February 9 (the 22nd day of the 12th lunar month), one immediately noticeable feature is the spatial organization into multiple “mini-islands” arranged along the main axis of the street.

Workers put the finishing touches on a vignette, with flowing forms, folk-inspired patterns, and vivid colors, helping recreate a traditional cultural setting at Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the Binh Ngo Spring Festival 2026.

This subdivision of decorative clusters allows visitors to pause and take photos more easily, helps ease overcrowding at a few major focal points, and creates a smoother, more continuous flow for pedestrians strolling along the route.

Horse zodiac models in a wide range of shapes, colors, and artistic styles are placed along the visitor route, adding a lively atmosphere to Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the Binh Ngo Spring Festival 2026.

At the same time, the artistic lighting system has been installed early. While not yet fully operational, the lamp frames, illuminated strips, and visual accents already reveal a clear intention to highlight the space at night, promising a shimmering effect once the flower street is completed.

Stylized vignettes of multi-tusked elephants and multi-spurred roosters, rendered in bright colors, evoke folk legends and add cultural depth to Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the Binh Ngo Spring Festival 2026.

This year’s horse zodiac mascot cluster is expressed in a wide variety of forms and materials. Alongside plump, playful horse figures are more stylized, long-legged designs. The materials used are diverse, ranging from synthetic composites to bamboo and Thai slender bamboo, coated with rice husks, creating a rustic yet eye-catching aesthetic that feels warm and approachable.

A large revolving lantern is under construction and being finalized at the central area of Nguyen Hue Flower Street, recreating images of traditional Tet within the Binh Ngo Spring Festival 2026 setting.

Beyond the main mascots, several vignettes incorporate elements from folk legends, such as multi-tusked elephants and multi-spurred roosters, adding deeper cultural layers to the viewing experience.

Large-scale installations have been erected with bold colors and imposing dimensions, forming strong visual focal points even as finer details are still being completed. Notably, the main framework of a giant revolving lantern has already taken shape. Once finished, it is expected to become a major attraction, especially in the evening.

Though the current images may still appear unfinished, they offer residents a preview of the flower street, allowing them to freely imagine the look of a festive corner of HCMC during the 2026 Lunar New Year. By opening day, when people venture out to welcome spring and experience the fully realized space, each visitor will gain a richer perspective to compare with their initial impressions.

Workers spray paint and complete the finishing details of horse statues in the Bach Dang riverside section of Nguyen Hue Flower Street for the Binh Ngo Spring Festival 2026.

Along Nguyen Hue Street, workers simultaneously complete decorative components and tend to ornamental flowers, ensuring both progress and quality for the Binh Ngo Spring Festival 2026 space.

By Hoang Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan