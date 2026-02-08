Charity calligraphy program supports needy Chinese community in HCMC

At Nhi Phu Assembly Hall in Cho Lon, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and cultural associations launched a special program, continuing a 17-year tradition of raising funds to aid disadvantaged members of the city’s Chinese community during Tet.

Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, speaks at the event

This morning, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (online Chinese edition) collaborated with the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Literature and Arts of Ethnic Minorities, the calligraphy branch, and the Classical Poetry Branch to organize the Thu phap tu thien - Xuan Binh Ngo 2026 (Charity Calligraphy – Spring 2026) program at the Nhi Phu Assembly Hall at 264 Hai Thuong Lan Ong Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Lon Ward.

Attending the program were Deputy Secretary Nguyen Vo Xuan Ky of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Cho Quan Ward, Vice Chairwoman Khuong Le Thuy Anh of the People's Committee of Cho Lon Ward, Chief of the Office of the People's Council and People's Committee of An Dong Ward Nguyen Dinh Cao Nguyen, Deputy Consul General Xu Zhou of China in Ho Chi Minh City, Head Lu Chan Loi of the Management Board of Tue Thanh Assembly Hall and People's Artist Luu Kiem Xuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Lion and Dragon Dance Federation.

In his opening remarks, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, emphasized that amid the celebratory spirit of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Lunar New Year 2026, the Sai Gon Giai Phong Chinese online edition, together with partner organizations, launched the “Charitable Calligraphy – Spring 2026” program. He noted that the initiative not only helps preserve and promote national cultural traditions but also mobilizes community support to care for disadvantaged members of the Chinese community during Tet ( the Lunar New Year).

After 17 years of organization, the charitable calligraphy program has received dedicated support from the management boards of calligraphy clubs, calligraphers, artisans, businesses, and sponsors, raising nearly VND4 billion (US$156,167).

Over the years, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s Chinese online edition has directed the program’s contributions to support poor households during Tet, while also funding the construction and donation of more than 40 houses for families in need. Each year, the initiative continues to provide assistance to the fund for elderly and disadvantaged officials of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Literature and Arts of Ethnic Minorities, the Traditional Resistance Club of the city’s Chinese community, and members of the calligraphy branch.

Here are some photos from the event:

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Anh Quan