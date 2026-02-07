HCMC leaders, overseas Vietnamese gather for Lunar New Year greetings

On February 6, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city held a gathering for overseas Vietnamese to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2026.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, and overseas Vietnamese delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, along with around 1,000 overseas Vietnamese delegates.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc said that the city’s socio-economic development recorded many positive results in 2025, achievements to which overseas Vietnamese, along with the business community, scientists, experts, and intellectuals, made meaningful contributions. He noted that around 2.8 million Vietnamese living abroad maintain direct or indirect ties with Ho Chi Minh City, representing a valuable source of expertise, management experience, technology, financial resources, and international networks.

In practice, he said, the overseas Vietnamese community has continued to make active contributions to the city through investment and business activities, knowledge transfer, policy consultation, and engagement across many key sectors.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In 2025 alone, remittances to the city exceeded US$10.34 billion, marking an 8.3 percent increase from the previous year. The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee emphasized that the continued inflow of remittances reflects the overseas Vietnamese community’s strong confidence in the city’s investment environment and the governance capacity of municipal authorities.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that the city consistently regards overseas Vietnamese as partners in development, long-term strategic stakeholders, and co-builders of Ho Chi Minh City’s future.

The city, he said, hopes to continue receiving strong cooperation from the overseas Vietnamese community through policy consultation and feedback, strategic recommendations, start-up investment, and technology transfer in priority sectors.

He also pledged that Ho Chi Minh City would always be a shared home—a place where Vietnamese people, wherever they may live around the world, can return to invest, contribute, and proudly call their homeland.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong (3rd, L), and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (4th, R) present certificates of merit to collectives and individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to overseas Vietnamese affairs in the city in 2025. (Photo: sGGP)

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2026, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee extended his best wishes to overseas Vietnamese and their families for good health, happiness, and continued success.

At the event, he presented certificates of merit to four collectives and six individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to overseas Vietnamese affairs in the city in 2025.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and delegates at the gathering (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and delegates at the gathering (Photo: SGGP)

An overseas Vietnamese delegate addresses the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh