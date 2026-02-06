Submarine Brigade 189 pays New Year visit to HCMC Party Committee

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, chaired a reception for a delegation from Submarine Brigade 189 of the Vietnam People’s Navy on February 6.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong (L), receives a delegation from Submarine Brigade 189 of the Vietnam People’s Navy on February 6. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of the submarine unit of the Vietnam People’s Navy paid a visit to extend New Year greetings to the city’s Party Committee on the occasion of the Lunar New Year.

Reporting to the city’s leadership, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Tien Doat, Commander of Submarine Brigade 189 of the Vietnam People’s Navy, said that in 2025 the brigade, together with all officers and sailors of Submarine 183—Ho Chi Minh City and Submarine 187—Ba Ria–Vung Tau, remained fully focused on their assigned missions and upheld the tradition of “Unity, Discipline, Secrecy, and Victory.”

Despite challenges, the unit proactively overcame difficulties and successfully fulfilled all assigned tasks, with many completed to an outstanding standard. These achievements, he noted, have further strengthened the brigade’s proud legacy after nearly 15 years of development and growth.

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City's leader (R) offers a gift to Submarine Brigade 189. (Photo: SGGP)

He emphasized that the brigade’s Party Committee and command have consistently identified training, combat readiness, and mastery of modern equipment as core priorities while ensuring comprehensive necessary support for submarine operations. In addition, the brigade has focused on building itself into a truly core force in firmly safeguarding the nation’s maritime and island sovereignty, living up to the trust placed in submarine officers and sailors by the Party, the State, and the people.

In recognition of its outstanding achievements, on August 12, 2025, the brigade was honored by the Party and the State with the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces.

The leader of Submarine Brigade 189 noted that these proud achievements were made possible thanks to the strong support and close attention of the Party, the State, mass organizations, local authorities, and people nationwide, particularly the Party Committee, authorities, and residents of Ho Chi Minh City.

Submarine Brigade 189 hands over a present to Ho Chi Minh City's leaders. (Photo: SGGP)

At the reception, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, briefed the delegation on the city’s key achievements in carrying out its tasks in 2025.

He emphasized that the country’s and Ho Chi Minh City’s ability to maintain peace and stability while focusing on socio-economic development has been made possible by the significant contributions of armed forces units under the Ministry of National Defence. These include, in particular, the heroic Vietnam People’s Navy as a whole and specifically the officers and servicemen of Submarine Brigade 189, along with the crews of Submarine 183—Ho Chi Minh City and Submarine 187—Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

A representative of Submarine Brigade 189 offers a gift to Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong (R). (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, expressed his satisfaction with the unit’s positive results in carrying out its missions. He conveyed his deep appreciation and gratitude and voiced his hope that Submarine Brigade 189, together with its officers and sailors, will continue to uphold the proud traditions of the heroic Vietnam People’s Navy, remaining steadfast on the nation’s front-line seas and islands while firmly safeguarding the sacred maritime sovereignty of the Fatherland.

On the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, extended his best wishes to all officers, servicemen, and sailors of the unit and their families for a joyful and happy spring, renewed successes in the new year, and the continued outstanding fulfillment of all assigned missions.

By Manh Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh