General Secretary and President To Lam work with HCMC Party Committee

General Secretary and President To Lam today visited Ho Chi Minh City and worked with the City Party Committee on the implementation of resolutions.

General Secretary and President To Lam (L) and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen

Conference participants worked on the implementation of the 13th National Party Congress, the Resolution of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress from the beginning of the term until now; the dissemination and implementation of the Politburo’s Directive 35-CT/TW on the party congresses at all levels leading up to the 14th National Party Congress.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai stated that from the beginning of the 2020-2025 term, Ho Chi Minh City has faced many significant challenges due to the impacts of the global and regional situation, as well as the severe consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this context, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, government, and city dwellers have leveraged their tradition of solidarity, dynamism, and creativity, gradually overcoming challenges and effectively achieving the set goals and tasks.

While focusing on preventing, combating, and controlling the epidemic, the city has also promoted economic and social recovery and development, improved people's lives, continued to promote self-reliance, self-strength, proactiveness, determination, and highlighted the role and responsibility as the center of the Southern key economic region achieving several important achievements and results in various fields.

Regarding the work of building and rectifying the Party and the political system, he said that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee have focused on the effective implementation of building and rectifying the city's Party and political system, as well as many measures to strengthen political and ideological education for party members.

In particular, in 2022 and 2023, the City Party Committee has focused on the theme ‘Promoting the building and rectification of the Party and the political system; strengthening discipline, order, and promoting the pioneering, courage, and creativity amongst party members’.

In 2024, Ho Chi Minh City continues implementing the theme 'Strengthening the building and rectification of a clean and strong Party and political system; resolutely effectively implementing digital transformation and National Assembly Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15.'

This year, HCMC will continue the implementation of the re-arranging Party and political system with the determination to successfully carry out digital transformation and the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15.

The implementation of the annual theme aims to strive to become one of the leading localities in the country in implementing e-government, and digital government as well as creating a breakthrough in mobilizing the combined strength for effective exploitation of the city’s potentials, advantages, and strategic position, promoting Ho Chi Minh City's rapid and sustainable development.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee has directed the inspection and supervision of party committees, party organizations, and leaders in sensitive areas, while also strengthening measures to prevent corruption, negativity, and waste.

Along with this, HCMC authorities focused on perfecting, consolidating, and building a clean, lean, efficient government apparatus, linked to the building of a professional administrative apparatus while having a new approach to carry out activities of the Fatherland Front and other socio-political organizations, contributing to consolidating national great unity.

Regarding socio-economic development, since the beginning of the 2020-2025 term, Ho Chi Minh City's economy has continued to develop based on a renewed growth model, combined with the application of science and technology, innovation, and increased labor productivity. The sharing economy and circular economy models are developing more and more widely. State budget collection has achieved outstanding results, with higher levels year after year.

These achievements affirm that Ho Chi Minh City is not only the economic locomotive of the country but also a locality with adaptability ability and fast recovery from economic shocks. Ho Chi Minh City has succeeded in transforming its growth model, linking innovation, application of science and technology, and improving labor productivity.

Moreover, the southern metropolis has concentrated on exploiting all resources and utilizing them effectively. Economic sectors have been supported to develop through many solutions.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan