Ho Chi Minh City leaders present Tet gifts to elderly, poor households

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, paid visits, extended Lunar New Year greetings to exemplary families in Binh Tien and Binh Tay wards on February 8.

Accompanying the delegation was Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Tang Huu Phong, along with leaders of Binh Tien and Binh Tay wards.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the delegation paid a visit to extend longevity wishes to Ms. Ho Thi Quoi, 100.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc presented a congratulatory card marking her 100th birthday, along with a gift from State President Luong Cuong, to Ms. Ho Thi Quoi. State President Luong Cuong conveyed his wishes for her continued good health and family happiness, encouraging her to inspire her children and grandchildren to nurture family values, preserve the nation’s cultural traditions, and make positive contributions to the cause of national construction and defense.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc said that Ho Chi Minh City consistently pays close attention to and effectively implements policies for the elderly while promoting their role in strengthening the great national unity bloc. He respectfully wished Ho Thi Quoi continued good health and longevity and expressed hope that she would remain a strong pillar and a steadfast source of spiritual support for her children, grandchildren, and family.

On the same day, the city’s leader and the accompanying delegation also visited and presented Lunar New Year gifts to exemplary families, policy beneficiary households, poor families, and children in difficult circumstances in Binh Tien and Binh Tay wards.

Additionally, the city’s leadership delegation, led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, attended the program “Unity Meal – Tet Reunion” for the 2026 Lunar New Year at Binh Phu Ward.

Also in attendance were Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Truong Thi Bich Hanh, and Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Tang Huu Phong, along with 40 workers and 500 households from Binh Phu Ward.

As part of the program, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, together with the delegation, leaders of Binh Phu Ward, and sponsors, presented 500 gifts to poor and near-poor households as well as families facing difficult circumstances in the ward.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Phu Ward, Le Thi Kim Thuy, said the activity was part of efforts to provide care and support, helping to share love and spread the spirit of solidarity and mutual assistance among households in need.

By Van Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh