HCMC leaders receive delegations paying Tet greeting visits

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang receives a delegation from the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City and the Diocese of Ba Ria on a New Year visit. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang received delegations from the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City and the Diocese of Ba Ria, who paid New Year visits and extended greetings to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of upcoming Tet holiday.

Joseph Nguyen Nang, Archbishop of the city’s Archdiocese, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam, led the delegation and conveyed Tet wishes to the city’s leaders.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang (R) and Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Expressing appreciation for the warm sentiments and greetings from Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang, Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang shared that Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on its core mission encapsulated in the words “peace and development.” He emphasized that the positive contributions of Catholic followers play an important role in achieving these goals.

On the occasion of the New Year, the Party Secretary extended his best wishes to Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang, bishops, priests, religious members and Catholic followers for a peaceful, healthy, and joyful year ahead, and expressed hope that they would continue to join efforts to build a sustainably developing Ho Chi Minh City.

On the same day, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc received a delegation from Naval Region 3 Command, who also paid a visit and extended greetings to the city’s leadership on the occasion of the Lunar New Year holiday 2026.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (fifth from right) receives a delegation from Naval Region 3 Command. (Photo: SGGP/Van Minh)

During the visit, Rear Admiral Nguyen Dang Tien, Political Commissar of Naval Region 3 Command, briefed the city leaders on the unit’s key achievements over the past year and conveyed New Year wishes to Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc noted that for many years, Ho Chi Minh City has implemented the “For the Homeland’s Seas and Islands – For the Nation’s Frontline” program, maintaining close ties, solidarity and coordination with units of the Vietnam People’s Navy.

Rear Admiral Nguyen Dang Tien, Political Commissar of Naval Region 3 Command, extends New Year greetings. (Photo: SGGP/Van Minh)

Thanking the delegation for their New Year greetings, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his best wishes to officers and soldiers of Naval Region 3 Command for a peaceful and happy spring, and success in fulfilling all assigned tasks.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong